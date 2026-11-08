Tanzania seeks private investment to boost agricultural exports through cold chain facilities

Kilimanjaro. The Government has urged the private sector to invest more in modern cold chain infrastructure to improve the storage and transportation of agricultural produce, reduce post-harvest losses and increase Tanzania’s exports to international markets.

The call was made by Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Prof Mpita Msofe and Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade Aristides Mbuasi during a visit to Swissport’s horticultural produce handling and storage facility at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) on November 7, 2026.

The visit was part of activities ahead of the Horticulture Logistics Africa Conference and Exhibition in Arusha, which seeks to showcase investment and trade opportunities while bringing together stakeholders to support the growth of Tanzania’s horticulture sector.

During the visit, Prof Msofe commended Swissport for investing in a facility with a storage capacity of 180 tonnes of horticultural produce, including fruits and vegetables.

He said modern cold chain infrastructure was essential to preserving the quality of agricultural produce from the farm to consumers in international markets.

Prof Msofe stressed that an effective cold chain system should cover the entire supply chain, beginning at the farm and extending through storage facilities, specialised refrigerated vehicles and airport handling facilities to minimise damage to perishable goods.

He noted that the Swissport facility was not yet operating at full capacity, with utilisation reaching approximately 76 per cent at its peak. This, he said, presented an opportunity for farmers and traders to make greater use of the facility and increase export volumes.

He also recognised Taha Fresh for aggregating produce from farmers, transporting it to Swissport for cold storage and connecting producers with targeted markets.

Meanwhile, Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Trade Aristides Mbuasi, who represented Permanent Secretary Rajab Salum, commended Swissport, Taha Fresh and the Kilimanjaro International Airport Authority for working together to facilitate investment in the facility.

He said cold chain infrastructure was central to the ministry’s efforts to expand Tanzania’s exports, particularly value-added products processed and manufactured locally.

According to Mr Mbuasi, such facilities would enable agro-processing and livestock-processing industries to access international markets by ensuring their products are transported and delivered under conditions that meet required quality standards.

Using meat exports as an example, he said inadequate cold chain infrastructure would constrain Tanzania’s ability to expand exports of processed meat, leaving the country heavily reliant on exporting live animals.

He identified maintaining product quality throughout transportation and reducing post-harvest losses as the two principal benefits of investing in cold chain facilities.

Mr Mbuasi also disclosed that Minister for Industry and Trade Judith Kapinga had directed the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) to work with the Tanzania Horticultural Association (Taha) and other government institutions to identify and promote cold chain investment opportunities across the country.

The initiative aims to establish an integrated storage and transportation network connecting farms with collection and processing centres, transport systems and, ultimately, airports for exports to international markets.

He urged investors and other private sector players to engage with TanTrade to explore available opportunities and invest in infrastructure that would strengthen Tanzania’s agricultural trade.

On export transportation, Mr Mbuasi said the Government was engaging with various countries to encourage the introduction of dedicated cargo flights at KIA, which would increase the airport’s capacity to handle and transport Tanzanian products to overseas markets.

He added that Tanzania’s export composition was gradually shifting towards value-added products, with improved infrastructure playing an important role in preserving quality and supporting access to international markets.

On the wider agricultural development agenda, Prof Msofe said the Ministry of Agriculture was implementing Agriculture Agenda 10/30, which seeks to raise agriculture’s contribution to the national economy to 10 per cent by 2030.

He also cited the Agriculture Master Plan 2050, which targets increasing the value of Tanzania’s agricultural exports to $100 billion.

Prof Msofe said the Government was also strengthening farmers’ access to agricultural inputs, improved seeds, fertilisers and extension services through the National Agricultural Extension Services Agency (NAESA).

These efforts were being complemented by the expansion of irrigation infrastructure to increase agricultural production and productivity.