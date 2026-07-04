YAS invests Sh1 trillion to deepen Tanzania’s digital transformation drive

Dar es Salaam. Telecommunications company YAS has invested more than Sh1 trillion in expanding and upgrading its network infrastructure across Tanzania, as demand for high-speed internet and digital services continues to surge.

The investment, which includes the rollout of more than 4,800 telecommunications towers nationwide, aligns with Tanzania’s accelerating digital transformation agenda, with businesses, public institutions and households increasingly relying on digital connectivity for commerce, financial services, education and communication.

Speaking at the ongoing 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) on July 3, 2026, YAS Chief Executive Officer Mr Pierre Canton said expanding digital infrastructure remains central to enabling more Tanzanians to participate in the digital economy.

“We are proud to have about 4,800 towers across the country. That is around 1,000 more than any other operator, demonstrating our commitment to ensuring that Tanzanians, wherever they live, can access the digital world,” he said.

Mr Canton added that the company’s strategy goes beyond network expansion, focusing on extending connectivity to underserved communities.

“Our ambition is to connect every corner of Tanzania because connectivity creates opportunities. It allows families to communicate, businesses to grow and communities to participate in the digital economy,” he said.

YAS Dar es Salaam Regional Manager Mr Robert Kasulo said the Sh1 trillion investment has strengthened network quality while expanding 4G and 5G coverage across the country.

“We have invested more than Sh1 trillion in network infrastructure to ensure Tanzanians have access to reliable, high-speed internet that supports businesses and everyday communication,” he said.

Mr Kasulo noted that improved connectivity is enabling businesses to operate around the clock through digital platforms, allowing entrepreneurs to market products, engage customers and receive payments online.

Beyond infrastructure expansion, YAS is also promoting smartphone financing to accelerate digital inclusion, enabling customers to acquire internet-enabled devices through affordable instalment plans bundled with voice and data services.

Mr Canton said smartphone ownership remains one of the key barriers to digital participation despite wider network coverage.

“Access to a smartphone is access to opportunity. Once customers are connected, they can use digital financial services, run businesses online and benefit from the growing digital economy,” he said.

He added that rising global demand for semiconductor chips, driven in part by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence technologies, has increased smartphone production costs, posing affordability challenges for many consumers.

To support users in areas with limited electricity access, the company is exploring complementary solutions such as solar-powered charging systems and portable power banks.

At the trade fair, YAS is also showcasing enterprise solutions including fibre connectivity and Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) technologies, designed to help businesses manage secure, high-performance digital networks across multiple locations.

The company is further supporting small businesses through the second edition of its Anzia Ulipo Biashara Expo, where more than 18 entrepreneurs are showcasing their products and services.