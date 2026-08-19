Tanzania donates Sh220 million medical supplies to DRC to fight Ebola

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has donated medical supplies worth about Sh220 million to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to support efforts to contain an Ebola outbreak and protect frontline health workers.

The donation comes as Tanzania stresses the importance of regional cooperation in responding to disease outbreaks, with the government maintaining that infectious diseases do not respect national borders.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, after the fourth meeting of the Regional Steering Committee of African Health Ministers (ReSCO) in Dar es Salaam, Health Minister Mohamed Mchengerwa said the supplies had been donated on the instructions of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

He said the assistance was intended to strengthen the DRC’s capacity to respond to Ebola while protecting health workers treating patients and communities in affected areas.

“These supplies will be used to support frontline health workers in the fight against Ebola, as well as members of the public who may be affected by the disease,” said Mr Mchengerwa.

He said Tanzania was ready to ensure the supplies reached the DRC as soon as the necessary procedures for receiving them had been completed.

Mr Mchengerwa said Tanzania would continue supporting other African countries whenever necessary, stressing that an outbreak in one country could pose a health threat to neighbouring states.

“Diseases do not recognise borders between one country and another, so a challenge facing one country can become a challenge for another,” he said.

Call for stronger regional cooperation

The minister also urged African countries to strengthen solidarity and take joint action instead of limiting cooperation to agreements and resolutions reached during meetings.

He said implementing collective commitments was essential to addressing public health challenges across the continent.

The ReSCO meeting was held as part of preparations for an international summit scheduled for September 9-11, 2026, in Arusha, which is expected to bring together African heads of state.

The summit will discuss a range of health issues, including ways to strengthen cooperation among African countries in responding to public health challenges and disease outbreaks.

Tanzania’s support for the DRC comes as the country faces an Ebola outbreak, highlighting the importance of regional cooperation in strengthening disease surveillance, prevention and emergency response systems.

The assistance also reinforces Tanzania’s position that African countries need to support one another in responding to outbreaks, particularly given the potential for diseases to spread across borders.