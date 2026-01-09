Youth now lead new investments at the DSE.

Dar es Salaam. The Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) has reported that young people aged between 20 and 39 form the largest group of new investors in the market in 2025.

Presenting the DSE’s performance report for 2025, the exchange’s Chief Executive Officer, Peter Nalitolela, said the period saw strong investment enthusiasm among young people, even though many made relatively small-value investments.

He said that during the year, a total of 123,547 new Central Depository System (CDS) accounts were opened, bringing the total number of unique CDS accounts to 740,639 by the end of 2025.

“Compared to 2024, the number of new CDS accounts opened increased by 316.28 percent. In 2024, only 29,679 new accounts were opened. The largest share of new accounts belongs to investors aged between 21 and 30, who account for 40.33 percent of all new accounts,” he said.

Regarding accounts opened through the digital Mobile Trading Platform (MTP), a total of 94,805 new accounts were added in 2025, bringing the total number of MTP accounts to 139,971 by the end of the year. This means MTP accounts increased by more than three times, equivalent to a 309.90 percent rise, compared to 45,166 accounts at the end of 2024.

Compared to 2024, the number of accounts registered on the MTP in 2025 increased by 248.41 percent, whereas only 27,211 accounts were registered in 2024.

The total MTP accounts by the end of 2025—139,971—represent 18.89 percent of all unique CDS accounts (740,639). This marks a significant step up from the end of 2024, when MTP accounts accounted for just 7.32 percent of all CDS accounts.

“Among investors registered on the MTP in 2025, the largest group is those aged 20 to 29, with 41,574 accounts equivalent to 43.85 percent, followed by those aged 30 to 39 with 31,617 accounts, equivalent to 33.35 percent,” Nalitolela said.

He attributed the achievements to ongoing public awareness and education efforts, alongside continuous innovation, system improvements, and investments in the platform through mobile applications and desktop systems.

“These figures do not mean that older people like myself are excluded from the market. No—the platform is friendly to everyone, easy to access from anywhere, and even payments are made through simple channels,” he added.

In terms of gender distribution, Nalitolela said female investors connected to the MTP in 2025 accounted for 33 percent, while males accounted for 67 percent.

Geographically, Dar es Salaam Region leads in the number of registered accounts, with 36,636 accounts equivalent to 38.64 percent, followed by Arusha Region with 6,278 accounts, equivalent to 6.62 percent.

Addressing complaints from investors who have not been receiving their dividends on time, the Head of Registry and Shares at DSE subsidiary CSDR, Gideon Kapange, said the issue is often caused by missing or incorrect banking details or network-related challenges.