Zanzibar government signs Sh300 billion deal with Yas Fibre

Dar es salaam. Zanzibar has signed a public-private partnership agreement with Yas Fibre worth about Sh300 billion to expand broadband infrastructure for over 20 years, in a move aimed at accelerating digital transformation and widening internet access across the Isles.

Under the agreement between Yas Fibre and the Zanzibar Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Agency (ZICTIA), around 100,000 households are expected to be connected to high-speed internet within the first three years of implementation.

Officials said the project is among Zanzibar’s largest long-term investments in digital infrastructure.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Yas Fibre chief executive officer, Mr Maxime Woimant, said the deal marked a turning point for Zanzibar’s digital future.

“Today, we are not simply signing an agreement. We are laying a foundation for Zanzibar’s next chapter of digital growth, innovation, and opportunity,” he said.

He said the investment would expand access to reliable and affordable internet for households, businesses, and institutions across Unguja and Pemba.

Mr Woimant added that digital infrastructure was now a key driver of economic growth, social inclusion, and competitiveness, noting that improved connectivity would unlock opportunities in education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and public service delivery.

Students would gain improved access to digital learning resources, while health facilities would benefit from better connectivity and digital health solutions, he said.

Businesses and entrepreneurs, he added, would be better positioned to innovate and compete in both local and international markets.

Speaking on behalf of the Permanent Secretary in the Zanzibar Ministry of Communication, Information Technology and Innovation, Deputy Permanent Secretary Hawaa Mbaye said demand for internet services had risen sharply due to growing reliance on digital systems in trade, education, health, tourism and public administration.

She said the partnership reflected growing private sector confidence in Zanzibar’s ICT sector and government commitment to infrastructure investment.

“The success of this partnership will be measured by tangible results for citizens, including wider fibre coverage, improved internet quality, reduced connectivity challenges, and increased use of technology in daily life,” she said.

According to the ministry, the project aligns with the Zanzibar Development Plan (ZADEP) 2021/22–2025/26 and Vision 2050, both of which prioritise ICT as a driver of transformation.

ZICTIA managing director, Shukuru Awadhi Suleiman, said the project would combine government backbone infrastructure with private last-mile investment to deliver more affordable broadband.

He said many residents still rely on mobile internet, which can be costly and inconsistent.

“We want citizens to access better-quality internet at more affordable prices. The government has already invested in backbone infrastructure, while our partner will focus on connecting homes and businesses,” he said.

Zanzibar Minister for Communication, Information Technology, and Innovation, Mr Mudrick Soraga, said improved connectivity would help close the digital divide and expand access to online services.

He said many tourism facilities still faced connectivity challenges affecting visitor experience and operations.

“Digital transformation cannot be achieved without strong connectivity. Through partnerships with the private sector, we can move faster and reach more citizens,” he said.

Construction has already begun ahead of the formal signing, with rollout starting in Stone Town before expanding across Zanzibar.

Officials said the project would strengthen Zanzibar’s attractiveness to investors and support its vision of a modern, inclusive digital economy.