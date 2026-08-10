Experts urge Tanzania to strengthen digital trust

Dar es Salaam. ICT experts have urged Tanzania to build public trust alongside digital infrastructure, saying cybersecurity, data protection and skills development will determine the country benefits from artificial intelligence (AI) and the wider digital economy.

Speaking at the Tanzania Digital Trust Initiative forum recently the director general of the ICT Commission, Dr Nkundwe Mwasaga, said Tanzania has made significant progress since adopting its first National ICT Policy in 2003, but the country was now entering a new phase in which existing infrastructure must translate into economic and social benefits.

The forum brought together government officials, regulators, technology experts, industry leaders and other stakeholders to discuss how Tanzania can strengthen trust as it advances towards a digital economy.

The 2003 policy focused on institutions, the national ICT backbone and ICT literacy, while the 2016 policy placed greater emphasis on digital systems and platforms.

“Tanzania has now moved into the digital economy,” he said, adding that the next step was to develop what he described as “trust infrastructure” he said.

He said trust was particularly important for e-commerce and digital financial services, where customers must be confident that their payments are secure, their personal information is protected and goods purchased online will be delivered. “E-commerce depends on trust. Without trust, the digital economy cannot flourish,” he said.

Dr Nkundwe also cautioned against adopting AI simply because it is a global trend, urging Tanzania to assess whether emerging technologies address the country’s development priorities.

He cited industrialisation, agricultural productivity and economic development as areas where AI could make a meaningful contribution.

He said the benefits of AI would also depend on investment in education and skills. Poor preparation could see automation contribute to rising youth unemployment, while strategic adoption supported by education, digital infrastructure and trust systems could boost economic growth and create more than one million jobs.

He cited agriculture, where technologies such as drones could improve productivity but would require skilled technicians to operate, maintain and repair them. Without adequate investment in local skills, Tanzania could become dependent on foreign experts and lose part of the economic value generated by emerging technologies.

Tanzania Privacy Professionals Association (TPPA) executive director, Tumwesigye Evans, said the organisation’s role was to protect users’ personal information as AI and the digital economy expanded. He said TPPA had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Sandbox Security from India and TAFINA to strengthen digital trust in Tanzania.

“As this transformation continues, it is essential to strengthen public trust in digital services and technologies,” he said.