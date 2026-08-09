From police to lawyer: How the 2006 trader killings changed Peter Madeleka’s career path

Dar es Salaam. Legal practitioner and politician Peter Madeleka has revealed that the 2006 killing of mineral traders from Mahenge by police officers was a key factor behind his decision to leave the Police Force and fight for justice through the legal profession.

Having served 12 years in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Mr Madeleka said he had never originally envisioned spending his entire career in policing.

He made the observations during an interview with The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Mwananchi, at his office in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Madeleka explained that since childhood, his dream was to become a lawyer and ultimately an advocate, a calling he viewed as a duty to defend human rights rather than merely a commercial pursuit.

“Advocacy is a duty to safeguard citizens' rights. It demands an individual who is prepared to sacrifice for others, even when operating in challenging conditions,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey, he noted that life’s unpredictable turns initially led him into the Police Force before he could realise his ambition in legal practice.

However, Mr Madeleka maintained that he never regretted his time in uniform, viewing his service as a contribution towards national security and the protection of life and property.

He added that his policing background deepened his understanding of the criminal justice system, providing an edge in his current practice.

According to the advocate, the analytical techniques and procedural insights gained during his tenure allow him to handle cases and evaluate evidence differently from colleagues without law enforcement backgrounds.

Nevertheless, one pivotal incident severely tested his faith in the justice system.

He said he was deeply troubled by the January 2006 killing of Mahenge mineral traders in Dar es Salaam’s Mabwepande area.

Although police initially claimed the victims were armed robbers, subsequent revelations raised serious unanswered questions regarding the circumstances of their deaths.

“An institution entrusted with protecting lives should never be linked to actions that jeopardise the fundamental right to life,” remarked Mr Madeleka.

He noted that the tragedy forced him to re-evaluate how he could best serve the rule of law, concluding that his calling lay in defending citizens' rights outside the security apparatus.

His departure from the force, he stressed, was not an abandonment of duty but a strategic shift to a platform better aligned with his core values.

“While I acknowledge the vital role of the Police Force in maintaining public order, the institution requires major reforms to meet modern expectations,” he observed.

From his perspective, the force suffers from structural flaws that demand comprehensive overhaul rather than superficial adjustments.

He pointed to recommendations by the Presidential Commission on Criminal Justice Reforms as proof that the force must urgently reconsider its operational methods.

In his view, the police should prioritise public service over maintaining an image reliant on excessive force.

He underscored that an effective justice system depends on institutions that inspire public trust rather than fear.

Upon leaving the force, Mr Madeleka pursued formal legal studies and subsequently qualified as an advocate.

“Being an advocate is not just about standing in court; it is about ensuring that human rights are consistently protected,” he noted.

Over his years at the bar, he has handled several high-profile cases that ignited intense public debate.

He noted that he has frequently represented clients viewed unfavourably by sections of the public.

In his opinion, justice must never be dictated by public perception or popularity, but strictly by the foundations of the law.

He added that the constitution guarantees equality before the law, ensuring every individual receives proper legal representation without discrimination.

For Mr Madeleka, the true test of the rule of law is whether individuals accused of grave offences receive a fair trial.

An advocate's primary duty, he stressed, is not to judge clients but to ensure procedural fairness and legal compliance throughout trial proceedings.

On the legal profession turning to the state of legal practice, Mr Madeleka acknowledged that advocacy has become an attractive career for young graduates seeking professional success.

However, he cautioned that the field requires strict discipline, profound knowledge, and exceptional commitment.

Addressing ongoing public debates regarding high failure rates at the Law School of Tanzania (LST), Mr Madeleka dismissed claims that students are deliberately failed to restrict entry into the profession.

He argued that performance variations in professional training institutions are normal, drawing parallels with medicine and accountancy.

“Not every student who begins professional studies achieves the same outcome. LST has a duty to ensure that those admitted to the bar meet rigorous standards,” he said.

Given that an advocate's work directly affects lives, property, and fundamental rights, he maintained that standards cannot be compromised for ill-prepared candidates.

He advised struggling students to increase their efforts rather than blame the examination system.

The fact that students routinely pass under the same learning conditions proves that success is attainable through diligence, he noted.

The main challenge, according to Mr Madeleka, is not the difficulty of examinations, but building student capacity to meet the practical demands of the legal profession.

Shortage of advocates

Despite the growing number of law graduates, Mr Madeleka emphasised that Tanzania still faces a critical shortage of practising advocates relative to its population.

He observed that rapid population growth naturally leads to an increase in civil, commercial, and criminal disputes requiring expert legal counsel.

A higher density of advocates, he argued, directly improves public access to legal aid.

He encouraged aspiring lawyers not to be deterred by current professional hurdles.