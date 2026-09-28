The plight of African women who decide to marry abroad









Dar es Salaam. For some African women, marrying a foreign partner and moving abroad begins as a promise of a better life. But for others, relocation has brought isolation, financial dependence and abuse far from family and familiar support networks.

Veronica, whose second name has been withheld, said her relationship with her former husband initially appeared secure. He sent her money, paid her bills and supported her financially. She eventually left her job and told her family about her plans to join him abroad.

But after relocating, she said she began noticing behaviour she had not seen during their relationship. At one point, she said, he threatened her with a gun.

“After I moved to his country, I started seeing all the red flags,” she said.

Another East African woman, who remains married and lives in Europe, said her husband controls her movements, finances and social media accounts.

She met him while selling second-hand clothes in Nairobi. Their relationship continued after he returned to Europe and she said he initially supported her financially and helped her small business.

Her experience changed after she moved to Europe.

She said her husband does not allow her to work or maintain friendships and monitors her movements. She is accompanied whenever she leaves the house and has been unable to build a social network of her own.

“I cannot even go and make my braids; this guy has to take me and then when I’m done, he brings me home. I don’t even have African friends,” she said.

She said her husband regularly belittles her and reminds her that he was responsible for bringing her to Europe.

“Who are you without me? I’m the one who brought you to Europe,” she recalled him telling her.

Her financial dependence has also made it difficult to leave the relationship. She said she has kept her situation from her family, who call regularly but remain unaware of what she is experiencing.

“Sometimes I look outside the window and I wonder why I came to Europe, why I left my family and who I am,” she said.

Veronica also recalled an incident in which she feared for her life when her former husband took her swimming. Because she could not swim, she stayed near the shore, but she said he repeatedly encouraged her to move into deeper water.

“Do you want me to drown when I don’t even know how to swim?” she recalled asking him.

An African social worker based in Sweden has also warned women against rushing into relationships with foreign partners simply because they offer an opportunity to relocate.

“I work a lot with families from Africa. Please, take time to know these European men before you marry them,” she said in a social media video.

The accounts highlight some of the challenges that can accompany migration through marriage, including isolation, economic dependence and limited access to support.

Some women are reluctant to speak publicly because they fear the consequences for their marriages, children or immigration status. Others are concerned about losing custody of their children or being unable to support themselves if they leave.

The issue has also received attention on social media, where videos of alleged abuse involving interracial couples have generated debate. However, claims made by social media users about individual cases are not necessarily independently verified.

Abuse is not a characteristic of any race or nationality and violence occurs across different types of relationships. The experiences described by these women instead point to the particular vulnerabilities that can arise when a person moves to another country, becomes financially dependent on a partner and loses access to family and social networks.

For women considering marriage abroad, the accounts underline the importance of taking time to understand a prospective partner and maintaining independent social, financial and support networks where possible.