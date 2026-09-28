Tanzania removes extra visa clearance for Nigerians

Dar es Salaam. Nigerian nationals travelling to Tanzania will no longer need to undergo additional immigration clearance before obtaining a visa, following changes announced by the Immigration Services Department.

The department said Nigerian citizens had been removed from the list of nationalities subject to the referral visa requirement under Government Gazette No. 246 of 2026.

The change took effect immediately, allowing Nigerian travellers to apply for a Tanzanian visa through the immigration online portal or at designated entry points without undergoing the additional approval process.

Under the referral system, applicants had to apply in advance and wait for immigration approval before travelling. The process could take longer than ordinary visa applications, with applicants advised to submit their requests at least two months before their planned travel.

The change therefore removes the additional clearance requirement that previously applied to Nigerian travellers, bringing their visa applications under the ordinary process.