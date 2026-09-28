Madonna leads with seven wins as Taylor Swift makes VMA history

Madonna led the winners at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards with seven awards, while Taylor Swift made VMA history as the ceremony brought together some of the biggest names in music at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.

Madonna, who opened the show in her first VMAs performance in 23 years, won Artist of the Year, Best Dance and Best Collaboration alongside Sabrina Carpenter for “Bring Your Love”. Her haul also included awards for “Confessions II – The Film”, including Best Cinematography and Best Choreography.

Swift followed with three wins, taking Video of the Year for “The Fate of Ophelia”, Best Direction for “Opalite” and the inaugural Artist Director Honors. Her latest wins took her career VMA total to 33, making her the most-awarded artiste in the ceremony’s history.

Swift also premiered the self-directed video for her new song “Patient Zero”, starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

BTS also had a major night, winning Song of the Year and Best K-Pop for “Swim”, as well as Best Group. LISA won Best Pop for “Dream” featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi, while Sienna Spiro took Best New Artist. Other winners included Bruno Mars for Best R&B, Cardi B and Kehlani for Best Hip-Hop, Bad Bunny for Best Latin, Olivia Rodrigo for Best Alternative and Ella Langley for Best Country.

The ceremony also delivered several standout performances. LISA debuted “SaWaDiKa”, RAYE made her VMAs performance debut with “Where Is My Husband!”, while Shaboozey and Gunna teamed up on “Cowgirl” and “High Noon”. Sienna Spiro also performed, while GENER8ION and Yung Lean delivered “Storm II”.

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the late Dolly Parton with “I Will Always Love You”, while RAYE, Sombr and Teddy Swims joined forces for a tribute to George Michael.