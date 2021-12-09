60 years of independence: Let’s also look where we could’ve done better

By J.M. Lusugga Kironde More by this Author

Towards celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Independence of Tanganyika, there have been presentations from various ministries and institutions on the achievements made over these six decades. Achievements have been tremendous in all sectors. Those who were present in 1961 may recall Mwalimu Nyerere’s statement to the outgoing colonial government that independent Tanganyika would do more in development in 10 years, than the colonial government did throughout their rule. Indeed, in 1971, British Government officials were invited to see for themselves what had been achieved in just 10, years and they are reported to have agreed that great strides had been made.

So, there is no doubt that 60 years of Independence have seen development in all sectors, which the nation can showcase and be proud of.

However, as the English saying goes: “The strength of the chain is in its weakest link”, it may be useful as well, when we celebrate our achievements, to look at where we have not done so well, and where we could have done better, and therefore remove these weakest links wherever they are so that we can move from strength to strength.

In line with the focus of this column, I would like to highlight a thing or two which need looking into closely in the land, real estate and human settlements sectors including urbanisation.

At Independence, our urban areas were small. In 1957, Dar es Salaam had 128,742 people, much as this number had more than doubled to 272,821 in 1967. In 1979, it was determined that 70 of the City’s residents were living in unplanned areas. In the early 2000s, estimations based on aerial photographs concluded that there were 500,000 residential buildings in Dar es Salaam, 400,000, or 80 percent of which, were in unplanned areas. The situation is possibly worse now. This means that, together with rapid urbanisation, most households in all income groups, but more so in low income categories, live in unplanned areas.

We have to ask ourselves why we have failed to plan our cities and towns comprehensively. We have trained so many land experts in the past 60 years. Technology has improved a lot, and yet planned parts of our cities remain just as enclaves in a mosaic of unplanned areas. Small urban areas are also growing fast – in an unplanned manner. The people are moving faster than public authorities can plan cities. This is an area needing to be looked into. If we cannot beat the people, let us join and work with them to plan livable cities.

The Keko area of Dar es Salaam, was a growing unplanned area at the time of Independence. A person born there at Independence Day, and has lived there thence, will reach 60, the age of retirement, still living in an unplanned area. There many people in such situation. We need to have a comprehensive programme of addressing urban unplanned areas.

It is notable that at Independence, the government was very much interested in improving housing for the people of Tanganyika and this is reflected in the creation of the National Housing Corporation in 1962 and in the various slum upgrading programmes undertaken in several urban areas. Debating the National Housing Corporation Bill in June 1962, one MP enjoined the government to ensure that: “the houses which the Corporation is going to devise suits the type of progressive African of an Independent Tanganyika, not an African under a colonial government”. Today, we do not have a National Housing Policy and housing is not an item high on the development agenda.

And yet according to the 2012, Population and Housing Census, the quality of housing was wanting with some 3 million units shortage cited. In terms of the quality of housing nationwide 33 percent of the walls, are of non-permanent materials; 60 percent have earth/sand floor; 33 percent have thatch, mud roofs; 8 percent no toilets, 76 percent pit latrines; 43 percent unprotected water sources; only 1.7 percent electricity (improving lately). This is a situation needing immediate attention, beginning with having an appropriate National Housing Policy, and putting housing high on the development agenda. Mud and thatched houses with no proper toilets have no place as we celebrate 60 years of independence

I doubt whether at Independence, urban flooding was an issue. Today, floods are a common happening in our urban areas as a result of haphazard building and poor management of surface water, by for example, by not having comprehensive drains. Floods destroy property, cost lives and have serious negative socioeconomic outcomes.

Yes, a lot has been achieved. But there are a few areas, such as those discussed above, where attention could be focused so that they are no longer a problem when we turn 70.