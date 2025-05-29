A Day To Remember EP: Jux’s Love Story In Seven Songs

You could say 2025 is Juma Jux’s year, for the Tanzanian R&B star has turned personal milestones into public moments of joy, beginning with his fairy-tale wedding to Nigerian model Priscilla Ojo, now known as Hadiza Mkambala.

Their love story unfolded in a series of dazzling, cross-cultural celebrations that captivated fans across Africa from the vibrant streets of Lagos to the heart of Dar es Salaam.

Jux didn’t stop at romance, he marked this new chapter in his life with an equally significant artistic milestone: the release of his long-awaited debut extended play, A Day To Remember.

After years of shaping East Africa’s R&B landscape, the EP feels like both a culmination and a rebirth, a personal soundtrack of love, unity, and legacy.

The seven-track released on May 23, 2025, is a curated musical journey through love, celebration, growth, and unity.

A Soundtrack of Love and Legacy

From its opening notes, the EP reflects Jux’s hallmark style that’s romantic, suave, and emotionally resonant but this time, the music is tinged with deeper textures.

The velvet voice we’ve come to know now carries the weight of lived experience.

“This EP is deeply personal,” Jux shares, “the lessons I’ve learnt and my journey as a man and an artiste. I wanted every African listener to find a part of themselves in it.”

Much of that love is rooted in his high-profile relationship and recent wedding to Priscilla Ojo, the Nigerian model and daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo.

The project feels like a musical tribute to their love, but it goes far beyond that. It’s a love letter to Africa itself.

The EP’s impact was instant. It topped charts in Ghana, landed in Nigeria’s Top 20 on iTunes, and resonated across East and West Africa.

This wasn’t accidental. Jux’s use of Swahili, English, Yoruba, and Igbo, paired with pan-African production, has made the project not only listenable but deeply relatable across cultures.





Track by track

"Celebration" – A genre-blending opener that mixes Amapiano, Afrobeat, and Swahili-Yoruba verses into an anthem of joy. Produced by AYK Beats and mixed by Laizer, it sets the tone for a global journey.

"My Shayla" – A dancefloor-ready declaration of love. Upbeat and irresistibly catchy, it reflects Jux’s ability to turn romance into rhythm.

"Si Mimi" – A standout wedding ballad already beloved in Tanzania. Produced by S2Kizzy, it captures the sincerity of commitment in a voice that aches beautifully.

"God Design" (feat. Phyno) – The jewel in the crown. This hit, already surpassing 2 million views on YouTube, features Nigerian rapper Phyno. Their fusion of Swahili and Igbo brings East and West together in a sonic embrace.

"Ololo" – A nostalgic throwback to Jux’s R&B roots. Minimalist production by FoxxMadeIt lets his vocals take centre stage in a raw, heartfelt performance.

"You" – A stripped-down ballad filled with gratitude, aimed straight at the love of his life. It’s intimate, wedding-ready, and timeless.

"Ex Wa Nani" (feat. D Voice) – A bold, playful shift into Singeli and Tanzanian street pop. It’s gritty, experimental, and proof of Jux’s artistic courage.

The rollout of ‘A Day To Remember’ was as strategic as it was soulful. From social media teasers to cross-continental visuals filmed in Lagos, Johannesburg, and Dar es Salaam, Jux treated this EP as a visual and sonic experience.

Collaborating with creatives from Nigeria, South Africa, and Tanzania, he ensured the project carried Pan-African DNA.

His label, African Boy, continues to push boundaries, positioning him not just as a regional star but as a cultural ambassador.

“What Jux is doing”, notes one Nigerian music critic, “is building a bridge between Swahili-speaking Africa and the Afrobeat-dominated West. That bridge is built on authenticity, not mimicry.”

While Jux has long been celebrated for romantic hits like Enjoy, Sugua and others, A Day To Remember elevates him.