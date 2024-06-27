Dar es Salaam Auto Fest to feature modern marvels, custom cars, and family fun

Car enthusiasts will be in for a treat in October as the Dar es Salaam Auto Fest plans to showcase an impressive array of vehicles, ranging from sleek, modern marvels to uniquely crafted custom cars.

The annual car and truck show scheduled for October 10 to 14 is expected to attract over 100 participants, including those eager to purchase or learn about vehicles.

The event will feature market research, educational sessions, community engagement, and charity support for needy communities.

The festival promises to be a thrilling convergence of cutting-edge automotive design and electrifying music performances.

Speaking at the launch of the festival in Dar es Salaam over the weekend, Ahmed Hussein, who is the event's chief organiser, shared that the festival will offer a rare chance to not only admire but also test drive some of the most desirable cars in the world.

“What sets this auto fest apart is not just the cars; it's a family-friendly event with plenty of exhibitors and interactive experiences for all ages. Whether you're an automotive enthusiast or a family looking for a weekend of fun, the expo has something for everyone,” he said.

