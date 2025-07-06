Cyprus Foreign Minister to visit Tanzania for EU partnership talks

Dar es Salaam. Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Constantinos Kombos, will visit Tanzania from 8 to 10 July, representing the European Union’s (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, the Delegation of the European Union to Tanzania, said on Sunday.

The visit aims to strengthen EU-Tanzania relations and engage in high-level discussions on regional and global issues.

According to the statement from the Delegation of the European Union to Tanzania, during his visit, Dr Kombos will meet Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, as well as civil society leaders, business representatives, and other key stakeholders.

Discussions will focus on EU–Tanzania cooperation, preparations for Tanzania’s 2025 General Elections, economic collaboration under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy, and regional security, particularly in the Great Lakes region.

Speaking ahead of the trip, Dr Kombos said, “Tanzania is a trusted and stable partner in a strategically important region. As we celebrate 50 years of EU-Tanzania relations this year, the EU is committed to scaling up our cooperation – from investing in critical raw materials and digital transformation to supporting democratic values and inclusive growth. Together, we can unlock new opportunities that benefit both Tanzanian citizens and European partners.”

EU Ambassador to Tanzania and the East African Community, Christine Grau, emphasised the visit’s importance: “This visit underscores the EU’s commitment to a mature and strategic partnership with Tanzania, based on mutual interests. Following Minister Kombo’s visit to the EU Headquarters in April, this trip reflects the continuous strong engagement between the EU and Tanzania.”

The visit will prioritise political dialogue, regional developments, and economic cooperation.