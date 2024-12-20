Earthly Elegance fashion show redefines sustainability in style

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, where trends often come and go in the blink of an eye, it’s refreshing to witness an event that not only celebrates creativity but also highlights the importance of sustainability.

The Earthly Elegance fashion show, organised by the talented Niler Bernard, did just that—combining the allure of high fashion with an environmental consciousness that made it a standout event.

The show, held with an intimate yet grand atmosphere, leaves both participants and attendees in awe of what it truly means to merge beauty with responsibility. For Niler Bernard, this is a monumental occasion. The first solo-organised fashion show for the rising star in Tanzania’s fashion industry, Earthly Elegance brought together various designers, models, and brands in a celebration of fashion’s potential to drive change.

“I feel capable, really,” Niler shares, reflecting on her journey.

“This is completely a new dimension for me, and having been able to pull that off, I just know I can do far greater things.”

And with that success, Niler undoubtedly paves the way for even bigger projects in the future.

The highlights of the afternoon are undeniable. From the moment the guests begin to arrive, the energy in the air is palpable.

The setup, the buzz of conversation, and the anticipation in the crowd set the stage for a memorable experience.

“Everything came together beautifully,” Niler says, her excitement evident. “When the show begun, it felt like a dream. I wish it didn’t end. It’ was a moment to be reckoned with.”

The show exceeds expectations, drawing in fashion icons like Asya Idarious (Mama wa Mitindo Tanzania), Martin Kadinda, and Deo Kithama.

With such a star-studded guest list, the event is an undeniable success.The response from attendees was overwhelmingly positive.

The themes and collection choices align perfectly with the show’s name, with each designer bringing something unique to the table.

“The collections are spectacular, although it’s a bit risky having only three designers showcase, but they deliver!” Niler reflects.

The designers including Asili by Naliaka, with their Waridi collection, set the tone for the event by infusing their work with the show’s eco-conscious values.

When asked if there is anything she would do differently for future shows, Niler is quick to note that while the event is a success, there’s room for improvement.

“Certainly,” she agrees. “I’d start the preparations sooner than I did this one.”

With the experience now under her belt, Niler is ready to tackle the next show with an even greater sense of preparation and ambition.

But Niler’s journey is far from over. “I am creatively charged,” she says with enthusiasm. “I can’t wait to share my vision further through this amazing platform that I’ve been privileged to begin.”

Niler’s plans to continue to build on her success will undoubtedly transform the local fashion landscape and inspire others to embrace sustainability as a key part of their designs. One of the standout collections from the show is Waridi by Asili by Naliaka.

Inspired by the beauty and resilience of nature, Naliaka’s collection is a tribute to Mother Earth.

“I name this collection ‘Waridi,’” Jael Naliaka shares, explaining that her designs are deeply rooted in her cultural heritage.

“I work with kanga and Maasai prints. They represent where I’m from, and they remind me of how rich my culture is. I take so much pride in creating beautiful pieces from prints made at home.”

Naliaka’s designs blends cultural richness with environmental awareness. On her part Runway models Erica Sakala, shares their own experiences of the event.

“Attending the Earthly Elegance Fashion Show as a runway model is an experience that leaves an indelible mark on me,” Erica says.

“Beyond the glamour of the runway, the event’s commitment to sustainability resonates deeply with my values as a sustainable model with green skills. It’s inspiring to witness how fashion can be both innovative and environmentally conscious, merging creativity with responsibility.”

When asked how this event compares to others she’s participated in, Erica offers a unique perspective.

“Having walked in different incredible fashion shows, I find each event uniquely memorable, offering distinct experiences and narratives to me. In contrast, the Earthly Elegance Fashion Show stands out for its emphasis on sustainability.”

She further adds, “It isn’t just about the designs but the deeper message of blending art with responsibility. It pushes boundaries, demonstrating how fashion can address global issues while maintaining its aesthetic allure.”

In a nutshell, Erica says that Earthly Elegance is a revolutionary fashion show to encourage sustainability.

“Kudos to Niler Bernard for such a brilliant idea and her resilient nature fueled with the passion to bring changes that uniquely embody the sense of beauty and responsibility to the environment via fashion.”

The runway collections, including Waridi, Roots of Refinement, and Soul of Zanzibar, tell a powerful story of how fashion can contribute to positive environmental change.

Each design seems to breathe life into the theme of sustainability, highlighting the beauty that can be found in nature and the importance of preserving it.

The set-up, the designs, and the models all came together to create a show that was not only beautiful but meaningful.

“The set-up matches the theme perfectly. It’s pleasant, intimate, but very beautiful.”Naliaka comments.

For Niler Bernard, the success of Earthly Elegance marks a new chapter in her career. It shows the potential of fashion to not only innovate but to create positive change.

As she looks forward to future shows, Niler’s vision for the fashion industry is clear: a space where creativity, culture, and sustainability converge to create something truly impactful.