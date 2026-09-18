From Aiyola to Konde Boy: Harmonize’s decade-long journey in music









In November 2015, a relatively unknown singer from Mtwara stepped into Tanzania’s mainstream music scene with a song that would become the beginning of a remarkable decade.

His name was Rajabu Abdul Kahali, but music fans would soon know him as Harmonize.

His introduction came under WCB Wasafi, the label founded by Diamond Platnumz, making Harmonize the first artiste to sign with the label. His debut single, “Aiyola,” quickly placed him on the radar of Bongo Flava audiences.

On November 6, 2015, East Africa Television reported on the release of the “Aiyola” video, which was produced in South Africa and marked his first video under WCB.

The song was more than a debut. It introduced audiences to a voice and style that would become increasingly familiar across Tanzania and the wider East African music scene.

In 2016, he released “Bado” featuring Diamond Platnumz, giving audiences an early glimpse of the musical chemistry between the new artiste and his mentor.

Then came “Kwangwaru”, another Diamond collaboration that became one of the defining songs of Harmonize’s early career.

His growing catalogue and collaborations helped push him beyond Tanzania, while his increasing visibility established him among the new generation of East African artistes seeking a wider African audience.

By 2017, MTV Base had included him among its African “Ones to Watch”, reflecting the attention surrounding his music.

Songs such as “Show Me” featuring Rich Mavoko and “Fire Waist” featuring Skales further expanded his catalogue.

Perhaps the clearest indication that Harmonize was looking beyond the Tanzanian market came in 2019 with Afro Bongo, his debut EP.

The four-track project brought together names including Diamond Platnumz, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi and Yemi Alade. Its standout track, “Kainama,” featuring Burna Boy, helped place Harmonize deeper into the pan-African conversation.

Walking away from WCB

Then came one of the biggest turning points of his career.

In 2019, after about four years with WCB Wasafi, Harmonize left the label.

His departure was accompanied by reports of contractual and legal disagreements, making his exit one of the most closely followed developments in Tanzania’s music industry that year.

Leaving WCB meant stepping away from the structure that had introduced him to mainstream audiences.

It also marked the beginning of another chapter: independence.

Harmonize subsequently established Konde Music Worldwide, creating a platform through which he could release and develop music outside WCB.

Building independently

If WCB introduced Harmonize to the mainstream, the years that followed showed what he could build independently.

In March 2020, he released Afro East, his first full-length studio album. The project continued his movement between Bongo Flava, Afropop and broader African sounds, while featuring collaborations with artistes from across the continent.

Then came a consistent run of albums.

High School followed in 2021, Made For Us in 2022, Visit Bongo in 2023 and Muziki wa Samia in 2024.

Across the five albums released between 2020 and 2024, Harmonize released 76 songs, reflecting the volume of music he was producing during his independent years.

The projects also demonstrated a willingness to experiment with sounds, collaborators and themes rather than remaining tied to the formula that first made him famous.

A growing digital audience

Harmonize’s growth has increasingly been reflected on streaming platforms.

In May 2024, he surpassed 100 million streams on Audiomack, becoming the second East African artiste to reach that milestone on the platform after Diamond Platnumz.

The achievement also reflects a broader change in how Tanzanian music reaches audiences.

Harmonize entered the industry when radio, television and music videos were central to an artiste’s breakthrough. Over the course of his career, streaming platforms and social media have become increasingly important in determining how music travels across borders.

That digital shift has also continued into his latest chapter.

Entering the 31 era

In 2026, Harmonize added another project to his catalogue with 31, a 44-minute album that moves across several sounds and moods.

The album brings together Bongo Flava, hip-hop, 3-step, Amapiano and Arab-inspired elements, while its collaborations include Marioo, Rayvanny, Jay Melody, Yemi Alade, Stonebwoy, Mayorkun, Wande Coal, Qing Madi, Darkoo, Sofia Nzau, Young Lunya, Ya Levis and Mohamed Ramadan.

Rather than settling into one sound, 31 moves between romance, heartbreak, celebration and personal reflection.

The album opens with “For No Reason”, where Harmonize reunites with Young Lunya following their earlier collaboration, “Mkuu wa Majeshi.” The track takes a relaxed approach to hip-hop as Harmonize reflects on life and enjoying it without necessarily needing a reason.

On “Kudos”, he shifts into a more familiar Bongo Flava sound, with his vocals and songwriting carrying the track.

“Beautiful Remix” brings Nigerian singer Wande Coal into the picture, adding an Afro-pop dimension to the song and giving the remix a different identity from the original.

Harmonize and Marioo reunite on “Tangazo”, a track that explores alcohol and its consequences while drawing on an old-school-inspired rhythm.

The romantic side of the album returns with “Huyu”, while “I Do” presents Harmonize in a more vulnerable mood as he sings about commitment and imagining a future with a partner. Ya Levis adds another layer with his Bolingo-inspired delivery.

The heartbreak continues with “Siwezi”, which reunites Harmonize with former WCB colleague Rayvanny, and “Loser”, featuring Sofia Nzau.

On “Imeshindikana”, Harmonize and Jay Melody explore the point at which a relationship stops working, while “Bumpy Ride” featuring Mayorkun shifts the mood towards an Amapiano-inspired celebration of romance.

For listeners drawn to 3-step, “Isondeze” featuring Qing Madi provides another change of pace, with the Nigerian singer bringing a distinct vocal character to the track.

“Beer” moves into party territory, with Stonebwoy joining Harmonize on a song built for a different kind of energy.

The album also features another notable production collaboration with Element Eleéeh on “All Night”, which brings together Darkoo and Yemi Alade.

Finally, “31”, the title track, features Egyptian artiste Mohamed Ramadan. The song begins with an Arabic-inspired flavour before shifting into another musical direction when Ramadan enters.

It is an ambitious closing track for an album that spends 44 minutes moving between different sounds, moods and stories.

From “Aiyola” in 2015 to 31 in 2026, Harmonize’s career has moved through several chapters: newcomer, WCB star, collaborator, label founder and independent artiste.