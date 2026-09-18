Dar: A city best explored on foot

Dar es Salaam. Kivukoni Fish Market wakes up Dar es Salaam. The raw, colourful and fast-paced market by the northern bay comes to life in the wee hours of the morning, before the break of dawn, as fishermen bring in their catch for sale. It is one of the stops on Dar es Salaam city walking tours where tourists are taken as they explore various places within the ancient city.

For a native or long-time resident, the daily hustle and bustle can make you less appreciative of the beauty that a first-time visitor would see: the historic buildings, the colours of the city, and so much more.

This is certainly true of Dar es Salaam, one of the oldest cities on the East African coast.

The 164-year-old city now has walking tours that offer visitors sightseeing walks through the city centre, with its ancient buildings inspired by German, English, and Arab architecture. Buildings are still standing for more than a century. Referred to as ‘the Haven of Peace’, the city is divided into three zones: the first begins at the old post office all the way to Oyster Bay, Masaki; the second is what has been informally known as the Indian residents; the third zone goes all the way to Kisutu and Kariakoo.

For three hours, visitors are taken to well-known places, including popular open-air markets, like the fish market and Kariakoo market, one of the most vital trading hubs in East Africa, which opened in 1923.

With its hot, humid weather influenced by the Indian Ocean, walking tours around the city are usually scheduled before or after the sun gets scorching hot.

“Most of the time we start at 9.30 in the morning to almost noon,” said Pius Gondeka, one of the Dar talks tour guides.

The former history curator at the National Museum has seen a rise in tourists seeking unconventional experiences in Tanzania, away from the National Parks and beaches that the country is known for.

The historic buildings, an integral part of Dar es Salaam city, are also remnants of the ugly colonial past. History is narrated to tourists, showing the resiliency of its people but also the transformation the city has undergone over time. “It’s part of history; you can’t speak without including the colonial time, because it had its own impact,” he said.

Amazingly, the casual walks around the former Mzizima city have really spiked, mainly among European travellers, Swedes, Danes, and Germans. Pius has gone further to work with their Embassies and the German Cultural Centre, ‘Goethe-Institut’ in Dar es Salaam, coordinating special tours for them around the city.

Though Pius and several other tour guides around the city only speak English and Kiswahili, for the most part, whenever the situation necessitates using other languages, they employ the use of earbuds that translate different languages. An impressive new technological feature that eases communication between local tour guides and their tourists.

Dar sightseers vary; some of them are keen to visit local markets; others, who are ancient architecture enthusiasts, prefer walking around the city centre, talking about historical background, and querying the tour guide about the landmarks within Posta. “We sit and discuss; we have a debate kind of,” he said.

Some of these discussions would take 30 minutes or more, talking about the layered history of the city and some monumental times in history that defined the city. The city was under German rule and later became a British protectorate after World War 2. Sometimes they have to group them according to their interests and lead them to locations of their preference.

Urban centres come with their nuisances; like most, petty theft and pickpocketing can inconvenience tourists. We have seen the toll it takes on London. Nairobi and other cities.

For a city of more than 7 million residents, Dar es Salaam has far fewer pickpocket incidents than you would find in a city of its population, but tour guides heed caution regardless, for Pius, safety for his clients is foremost important. When they head to the most populated areas like Kariakoo market, he warns them to have their heads on a swivel. “Though we have never had a pickpocketing incident, I always urge them to be careful of their belongings,” he said.

Around the city, it’s the norm to see people walking around talking on their phones, carefree with no worries; something like that doesn’t happen in many places around the world.

Dar es Salaam has never had major insecurity issues. “It doesn’t mean that there is no theft; it’s just I’ve never experienced such a thing,” he added.

Tanzania is known for its world-renowned National Parks and breathtaking Beaches in Zanzibar; a city tour brings a niche addition to the cultural experience in the country. “Dar es Salaam city tour is one of the things that make you closer to people. It makes you understand their culture, traditions, values, and their daily activities, which is far from the national parks.” Pius explained. Unlike the safari experience, you will not be promised to see a lion pounce on a zebra, or the majestic elephant herd walking towards a water source. With cultural tourism around the city. It’s unpredictable.

You will never know who you will meet; the human experience is unique each and every time, and that is what makes it appealing to travellers. You also get to see Tanzania through different historical times.

Pre-colonial, colonial time, post-independence, to the present. “That means you get to know all the transformations of the people,” he said, in addition to the architecture and location visits. Dar has many perks; this includes a rich culinary variety, a taste that can take one across the city, hopping from one local restaurant to another, tasting Dar es Salaam food, coastal Swahili cuisine shaped by centuries of Indian trade and migration.

There is also a variety of local beers and nyama choma (roast meat) that is synonymous with Dar es Salaam weekend recreational activities. And for the coffee lovers, the city offers a few coffee shops in close proximity to the Dar es Salaam bay that have been open for decades, serving the best of Tanzania’s coffee beans.