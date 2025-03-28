From courtrooms to concerts: Sandra Brown's bold career shift

In the ever-evolving world of entertainment, Sandra Brown has carved out a space for herself through sheer determination, talent, and an unyielding passion for music and the arts.

From her early years as a high school student known for her vibrant personality to working with some of the biggest names in the East African music industry, Sandra’s journey is one of resilience, ambition, and continuous growth.

“I’ve always loved music. I’ve always loved theatre arts,” Sandra shares. “Growing up, I knew I couldn’t act, and I couldn’t dance. But the funniest thing is, in high school, I was one of the most popular kids. I was known for my personality and character. I was the entertainment person.”

Despite her natural inclination towards entertainment, Sandra’s academic background was rooted in the legal profession. Yet, she always knew her path would somehow lead her back to the entertainment industry.

“I just knew in my gut that I would end up in this space,” she says. “I can’t say there was a specific inspiration, but I had an unexplainable passion for music and entertainment.”

Unlike many who define their careers by a single breakthrough moment, Sandra sees her journey as a series of important milestones.

“As long as you’re in the business, you’re constantly trying to push the envelope, to push your potential and skillset,” she explains. “Whenever you reach one point, you realise there’s still more ahead.”

One of her first major milestones was landing a job with Millard Ayo as an entertainment writer when he had just started his blog, MillardAyo.com.

“At that time, it was pretty dope. I was working under people I admired and respected. It felt like I was going in the right direction.”

Her next milestone was working with Wasafi Records, one of the biggest record labels in East Africa. Managing a top artiste under the label was a significant step in her career.

“Not in a million years would I have imagined being trusted by Diamond Platnumz to manage one of his flagship artistes. That, for me, was a breakthrough.”





Challenges as a Woman in Entertainment





Sandra is candid about the challenges she has faced as a woman in the industry. “The biggest challenge is just being a woman. Period,” she states.

“You constantly have to prove yourself. You have to show that you’re as capable, competent, and intelligent as your male counterparts,” she adds. “The industry is not always fair; men can make mistakes and get a slap on the wrist, but as a woman, you have to work three or four times harder.”

Despite these hurdles, Sandra has remained steadfast in her commitment to excellence. “The way I overcome it is just by doing my job and doing it well. I keep my standards, I set my boundaries, and I deliver. Every day, I make sure I’m better than I was yesterday.”

She acknowledges that imposter syndrome and self-doubt can creep in, but she pushes through, driven by the knowledge that she is paving the way for other young women.

“Whenever I think of girls out there who are like me or want to be like me, I want them to look at me and say, ‘If Sandra can do it, I can do it.’”

Beyond her own career, Sandra is committed to guiding and nurturing young women who aspire to enter the entertainment industry. “I make sure I am accessible to them, to guide them, protect them, and nurture them to become the best versions of themselves,” she says.

She further adds, “It’s not easy. People assume we have it all figured out, but we struggle too. However, if I don’t keep pushing, then who will?”

Sandra believes representation is crucial. “When I was coming up, it was hard to find female reference points. Now, I want to be that reference point for others.”

As much as Sandra has achieved, she is far from satisfied with the status quo. She wants to see more women in leadership roles within the entertainment industry.

“I’d like to see more women founders, CEOs, managers, and music executives. Women bring a unique strength—they nurture and develop talent. They guide artistes to perfection, ensuring that when they step out into the world, they are the best versions of themselves.”

She envisions a future where young women in the industry can look up to powerful female executives at major companies like Sony, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Spotify.

“We need that representation because it gives young girls confidence. It shows them that if these women can do it, they can do it too.”

Sandra’s journey and advocacy align closely with this year’s International Women’s Day theme, Accelerate Action. Her career exemplifies what it means to take initiative, challenge the status quo, and create tangible change for women in the entertainment industry.

“Accelerating action means breaking down barriers now—not waiting for permission, not waiting for the ‘right time,’” Sandra asserts. “It means showing up, putting in the work, and proving that women deserve a seat at the table.”

Her commitment to empowering women in the industry serves as a call to action for businesses, executives, and creatives to push for more inclusion, leadership, and opportunities for women.

“It’s not enough to talk about change—we have to take real steps to make it happen. Hire more women. Promote more women. Invest in women. That’s how we accelerate action.”

Sandra’s story is far from over. She is still evolving, still pushing boundaries, and still making waves in the industry. “My journey is ongoing,” she says. “But so far, it has shaped me a lot. It has made me realise that I am capable, that I am smart, and that I am aggressive and resourceful. And most importantly, that I can get the job done.”

She sums up her resilience with a powerful statement: “Put me in a room full of ten men. I promise you, Sandra Brown will get the job done.”

Sandra Brown’s story is not just about personal success; it is about breaking barriers, redefining norms, and inspiring the next generation of women in entertainment. Her journey is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the unshakeable belief that she belongs in the industry—and she’s here to stay.