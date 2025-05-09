From frames to fame: Deo Abel’s journey in visual storytelling

You may not know his name, but you’ve definitely seen his work.

If you’ve vibed to hits like ‘Forever’ by Bando MC ft Maua Sama and Roma Mkatoliki, ‘Dawa,’ by T Touch feat Platform or ‘Malume 24’ by Moni Centrozone, then you've already met Deo Abel, not in person, but through his lens.

He’s not in the spotlight, he doesn’t chase trends, yet somehow, this soft-spoken director has become one of the most trusted names in Tanzania’s music video scene.

His journey into visuals began with still photos, learning how to capture light, shadow, emotion, and moments tools that later became his building blocks in motion pictures.

He gradually built his name by taking any gig he could and was determined to master his craft.

“It started with photography,” he says with a grin. “I used to rent cameras and shoot graduation parties. I didn’t even know video would be my lane.”

Back then, he was just a guy with a camera and curiosity and taught himself editing by watching online tutorials and testing ideas on the spot.

It was in Iringa, while studying at RUCO, that Deo began experimenting with music video work.

His early projects for friends and underground artistes served as a personal laboratory where he could test and refine his ideas.

Deo Abel’s journey into video production began with a love for music.

I had a passion for music,” he explains, “but since no one took us seriously, I started learning how to shoot and edit videos myself.”

As a budding artist, he often struggled to find people willing to shoot his videos, as many dismissed or ignored him and his peers.

“That’s actually what pushed me into the visual world,” he shares.

What began as a necessity slowly evolved into a calling, setting him on a path that would redefine his creative career.

One of the early videos, ‘Nikilewa’ by Nasi featuring Shaa, became his calling card.

“That video opened doors,” he recalls. “It gave people confidence in my work and started a domino effect of new opportunities.”

Since then, Deo’s career has been at a quiet climax. Without the noise and spectacle that often follows creators in showbiz, he has worked with a wide range of artistes, from established figures to fresh voices all seeking his unique visual storytelling.

Deo is as much a mentor as he is a director. He has invested his time and skill into nurturing emerging talents like Bando MC, One Six, and Atan Music, offering them not just visuals but a vision for their careers.

“I don’t want to succeed alone. If I believe in someone, I support them even when the budget is tight or the project is risky.”

That willingness to uplift others, especially during their early days, has earned him a reputation among younger artists as someone who genuinely cares about the culture, not just the clout.

And while others chase trends, Deo stays grounded.

“I’m not interested in doing what everyone else is doing. I want to create something that feels lasting, not just what’s hot this week.”

But also, along his journey, Deo is one of the video directors who has been exchanging ideas with other directors such as Director NiCKLASS, Hanscana, Director Joma, Director Kenny, and many others who have been doing remarkable work both nationally and internationally.

Speaking about the difference between the work being done now and that of five years ago, Deo Abel says that, first, increasing budget investments, easier access to locations, and the availability of better equipment have all contributed to significant progress in Tanzania's music video industry.

Reflecting on how far the industry has come, Deo Abel recalls the challenges of the early days.

“Back then, getting access to a good camera was really tough,” he shares. “We had to make do with whatever was available, and quality often suffered.”

But times have changed. With advancements in technology, high-quality cameras have become more affordable and accessible.

“Now, some directors are even using smartphones to shoot music videos and the results are impressive. It’s really elevated the overall standard of local productions,” he adds, highlighting how innovation is democratising creativity in Tanzania’s visual scene

He further shares that nowadays, even artistes have developed a vision for producing higher-quality work, with more investment going into visuals than audio unlike in the past.

Deo says that back then, radio played the biggest role in promoting music, but today, people prefer watching videos over just listening to audio.

“This shift has created a significant difference compared to previous years,” he shares.

In an era where technology continues to shape creative industries, Tanzanian video director Deo Abel says he's embracing artificial intelligence (AI) in his editing work albeit cautiously.

While he doesn’t consider himself fully immersed in AI, he acknowledges the value that some of its tools have brought to the table.

“To be honest, I’ve started using a few AI tools,” Deo shares. “Not as a form of art in itself, but I can say that most modern editing programs now come with multiple AI-based features that really help directors like us enhance the flavour and quality of our work.”

For Deo, using AI is not a necessity, but a choice guided by specific project needs.

“It’s not a sin not to use it,” he says. “It all depends on the demands of the project you're working on and whether AI tools can add value.”

Beyond the technical aspects, Deo touches on a common but often unspoken issue in the creative world rivalries and conflicts among directors. He notes that no profession is immune to jealousy or resentment.

“There’s no job in the world that doesn’t come with a bit of hate,” he explains. “There will always be someone who is displeased with what you're doing or doesn’t like the success you're achieving.”

While he acknowledges that some disagreements are unavoidable, Deo believes most stem from a lack of appreciation for others’ work.

“Even in our field, there are clashes here and there,” he admits. “But often it's just because people find it hard to appreciate what someone else is doing.”