From Lagos lights to Dar es Salaam love: Priscilla’s transformation into Hadiza

One of the most talked-about events on social media and across various media outlets in and outside Tanzania has been the wedding of celebrated musician Jux and his new bride, Priscilla.

The couple officially tied the knot on Friday, February 7, 2025, in a ceremony that blended intimacy with star-studded glamour.

The love story between Jux and Priscilla first caught public attention on July 19, 2024, when they were spotted together at an upscale lounge in Dar es Salaam.

The relationship quickly became public in August 2024, following a warm and elaborate reception for Jux in Nigeria, Priscilla’s homeland.

Their wedding, held at Jux’s residence, was an exclusive affair attended by close family and a select circle of celebrity friends, including Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, S2kizzy, Abba, and Ommy Dimpoz.

While fans celebrated the union of these two stars, many were left curious: Who is Priscilla, the woman who captured Jux’s heart?

Meet Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

Born on March 13, 2001, in Lagos State, Nigeria, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, now known as Hadiza following her conversion to Islam after marriage, is more than just the wife of a Tanzanian music icon.

She hails from Ogun State and is the daughter of Nollywood veteran Iyabo Ojo, who boasts an impressive career with over 150 film appearances and 14 self-produced movies.

Priscilla’s father, Ademidun Ojo, has also played a significant role in her upbringing.Priscilla’s academic journey reflects her passion for the arts.

Hadiza completed her secondary education in 2017 at a prestigious private school on Lagos Island. Her thirst for creativity led her to Babcock University in Ilishan-Remo, Nigeria, where she pursued a degree in media and theatre arts, graduating in 2021.

A star in her own right

Priscilla's foray into the entertainment world began at the tender age of 14, with her debut role in Beyond Disability. The film catapulted her into the spotlight, earning her a nomination for Best Young Actress at the Best of Nollywood Awards.

Her talent continued to shine through roles in films such as Silence (2016), Victims (2017), Blackmail (2018), and Undercover Lover (2019). Notably, her long-time friend and fellow actor, Enioluwa Adeoluwa—who also attended her wedding—featured alongside her in several of these projects.

But Priscilla’s talents extend beyond the screen. She has made a name for herself in the fashion and social media spheres.

As a model and influential figure on Instagram, Priscilla has leveraged her popularity to sign lucrative deals with various brands. Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish Priscy Closet, an online fashion boutique that reflects her distinct style and flair.

A new chapter begins

Priscilla’s union with Jux marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter in her life, blending two vibrant cultures and entertainment legacies from Nigeria and Tanzania.

As she steps into the spotlight as a newlywed, her journey promises to be as captivating as the roles she’s played on screen.

With a thriving career and a growing influence in both fashion and entertainment, Priscilla is undoubtedly more than just a celebrity spouse—she is a force to be reckoned with in her own right.