Harmonize set to launch his own cigarette brand ‘Tembo’

Konde Music Worldwide President Harmonize has announced that plans are underway for him to launch of own cigarette brand dubbed Tembo.

An update from the Dunia hit-maker details that he is the process of sourcing for business partners (Investors) before he officially introduces his Tobacco products on the market.

“I need someone to put some serious investment let’s do this together there is no way of doing this alone I need big partnership kila mtu anajua kiasi gani mtaaa unasubiri hii kitu kwa hamu (everyone knows how eager the streets are for this thing) #tembo #tembosigaret,” partly reads Harmonize’s announcement

On August 10, 2020, Konde Boy was announced as the brand ambassador of Mastermind Tobacco Limited in Tanzania under their Yes Cigarette, but the star is now in the process of creating his own brand.

Three years back, he teases to launch a food vendor bus but the idea remained as such ‘an idea’.

Harmonize has so far landed three big brand ambassadorial deals including the January, 2020 brand ambassador for Sayona Twist, CRDB Bank and brand ambassador for Mastermind Tobacco, all in 2020.

