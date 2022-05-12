Diamond Platnumz to buy a private jet

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. Bongo Flava star Diamond Platnumz has revealed plans to buy a new private jet this year.

The Mtasubiri singer, made the announcement on his socials, whilst also flossing a Rolls Royce which he bought in 2021.

He recently shared a post on Instagram wishing his Manager Sallma SK "A Happy Birthday" and announcing that he is going to to buy a new luxury private Jet this year.

“We bought a 2021 Rolls Roys Black Bedge Zero kilometer last Year,” he wrote.

“And we’re buying a private jet this year. That’s the definition of the best management, " he wrote.

If he achieves that, Diamond will be the first Tanzanian artist to own a private jet.

This is not the first time Diamond has bragged about rewarding himself with a jet, in 2020 through a post on his social media pages he revealed plans to buy private jet that said would cost him around $4 million.

Speaking about his plans to purchase the jet at the time, the Wasafi boss noted that he was due to acquire it in 2020, but his plans were skewed by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Besides ranking among the most popular musicians in East Africa, Diamond also is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tanzanian-based entities Wasafi Wasafi Record Label and Wasafi Media.

The African Lion has never been shy about speaking out or showing off.

From humble background in Tandale, the musician is known to live large, owning houses in Tanzania, Kenya, and South Africa plus a fleet of cars including 2021 Rolls-Royce Cullinan, BMW X6, Cadillac Escalade Black Edition, Cadillac Escalade Sky Captain Edition, Toyota Land cruiser V8 and Toyota Land cruiser TX.

Additionally, Diamond is the most popular musician in East Africa on YouTube.

With over 6.61 million subscribers, Diamond whose channel was suspended last month, was rated number three in the top 10 Sub-Saharan artists who generated the most views on YouTube in 2021 with 452 million views.

He is also among the most popular musicians in the region who is known to ask for upto Sh100 million in appearance fees in some of his gigs.

His songs are also among the most viewed on Youtube, while he has also invested in several other businesses, including a media empire consisting of radio and TV stations.

Besides the success, Diamond’s love life is full of drama despite his success in all other aspects of his life.

He is known to have baby mamas in across three East African countries namely Tanzania, Uganda and Kenya.