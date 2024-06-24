‘Men don’t attempt suicide; men commit suicide’

In the heart of African communities, masculinity is deeply intertwined with notions of strength, stoicism, and resilience. These cultural ideals, while historically revered, have cast a shadow over discussions about mental health for men.

Mr Dean Karemera, a journalist, radio host and mental health and alcohol addiction advocate, reflects on his upbringing: "We are raised to suppress emotions because showing vulnerability is seen as a sign of weakness. This cultural conditioning starts early and affects how men cope with life's challenges."

With similar sentiments, Mr Onesmo Petro, president and CEO of Mental Health Tanzania highlights, "Men suffer in silence because of the stigma attached to showing vulnerability. Traditional norms dictate that a man should 'man up' and not reveal his emotional struggles."

Dr Kissah Mwambene, Specialist Psychiatrist at Windhoek Central Hospital, Namibia shares: "Many men struggle with mental health due to social norms and higher expectations, upbringing, teaching, and end up coping with stress on their own. If they cannot cope, they may turn to destructive ways such as excessive alcohol and substance use, as well as multiple sexual partners.”

The statistics underscore the severity of the issue. Globally, men are more likely to die by suicide than women, a tragic outcome exacerbated by the reluctance to seek help.

In Tanzania, as well as many other parts of Africa, there is a scarcity of research specifically addressing men's mental health. This lack of data reflects broader societal neglect and the urgent need for targeted interventions.

According to World Health Organization figures cited by Mr Petro, "80 percent of suicides in Tanzania are committed by men," highlighting the dire consequences of untreated mental health issues.

Moreover, cultural taboos and stigma prevent approximately 40 percent of men from discussing their mental health concerns openly, perpetuating a cycle of silence and suffering.

Dr Mwambene went on to say that men feel embarrassed to seek mental health services, contributing to the stigma on mental health. Lack of awareness about signs and symptoms of mental illnesses are part of this challenge.

Dr Mwambene shares that mental illnesses impact men in different ways. “Suicide, gender-based violence, substance use, increase in non-communicable diseases like high blood pressure, diabetes, stroke, heart attacks, peptic ulcers, and others are amongst the many outcomes of unaddressed mental health issues in men.”

Despite these challenges, there is a growing movement to redefine masculinity and reshape societal attitudes towards mental wellness.

Dr Wanda Riza, a psychiatrist at Amana Regional Referral Hospital emphasises: "The lack of awareness and stigma surrounding mental health contribute significantly to men's reluctance to seek help. Suicide and other health complications are often the tragic outcomes."

Men often cope with mental health challenges through solitary activities or unhealthy behaviours such as substance abuse. This coping mechanism stems from a fear of judgment and a desire to maintain societal expectations of masculinity.

Sunday Kapesi, founder and CEO of Mwangaza wa Sunday, and a mental health wellness advocate, points out: "Men often avoid emotional discussions and instead turn to distractions like alcohol or isolating themselves. This perpetuates the cycle of untreated mental health issues."

Initiatives like The Citizen X Spaces Live discussion, which was hosted recently, are pivotal in providing platforms for dialogue and awareness. By challenging traditional norms and encouraging emotional expression as a strength rather than a weakness, these initiatives aim to dismantle the stigma that surrounds men's mental health.

Other initiatives like workplace advocacy programs and community-based support groups are pivotal in creating safe spaces for men to discuss their mental health openly.

Mark Ndung’u, COO of Mdundo Music states, "We need to normalise conversations about mental health and encourage men to seek help without fear of stigma."

Dr Wanda Riza, a psychiatrist at Amana Regional Referral Hospital, emphasises the importance of cultural sensitivity in mental health interventions.

"We need to acknowledge that traditional masculinity can hinder men from seeking help," she asserts. "Effective strategies must integrate cultural understanding and promote inclusive spaces where men feel safe to address their mental health needs."

However, parental influence is critical in shaping how boys perceive and manage their emotions. Encouraging open communication and teaching emotional resilience from a young age can mitigate the impact of traditional masculinity norms.

Mr Henry Esiaba, Innovation and Marketing Director for Serengeti Breweries Ltd emphasised that: "Parents play a crucial role in fostering emotional intelligence and self-care practices in boys. This foundation is essential for their lifelong mental wellness."

Support networks play a crucial role in addressing men's mental health challenges.

From community-based organisations to online forums, these networks provide a sense of belonging and encourage peer support.

Mr Kapesi, reflects on the impact of such initiatives: "Creating safe spaces where men can share their experiences without judgment is essential. It helps dismantle the isolation that often accompanies mental health struggles."

Furthermore, Mr Esiaba highlights the role of corporate responsibility in promoting mental wellness among employees.

"Employers have a responsibility to create supportive work environments that prioritise mental health," he notes. "By offering counselling services and promoting work-life balance, we can foster a culture where employees—especially men—feel valued and supported."

Educational campaigns are pivotal in challenging misconceptions and fostering a more inclusive approach to mental health.

Mr Ndung’u, underscores the power of media and digital platforms in driving awareness.

"Through targeted campaigns and storytelling, we can normalise conversations about men's mental health," he suggests. "By amplifying diverse voices and sharing personal journeys, we empower men to seek help and prioritise their well-being."

He adds: “We must educate communities about the signs and symptoms of mental illness and encourage early intervention. It's crucial for men to understand that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness."

Moreover, grassroots organisations like Mental Health Tanzania are advocating for policy reforms and increased funding for mental health services.

"We need comprehensive strategies that address the unique challenges faced by men," insists Mr Petro. "This includes tailored interventions that resonate with cultural norms while promoting equitable access to mental health care."

As we navigate the complexities of traditional African masculinity and its impact on mental wellness, it becomes evident that systemic change is needed.

Moving forward, stakeholders across sectors—government, healthcare, media, and civil society—must collaborate to dismantle stigma, promote awareness, and ensure accessible mental health services for all.

Dr Mwambene went on to mention the dimensions of wellness that every man needs to understand and do their best to work on to improve their well-being.

“Emotional, physical, social, environmental, Financial, Intellectual, occupational, and spiritual wellness are the dimensios of wellness each man must aspire to work on.”

“Men should talk about mental health freely. It is okay not to be okay, seek help. Have a relationship that you can trust and be able to show your vulnerable side for emotional support,” she encourages.

“Parenting styles play crucial roles in raising a boy child to have enough confidence, high self-esteem, self-control, self-care, self-respect, and self-love and in the long-run, manage mental illnesses.”

According to Tanzania Ambassador to the Republic of Korea, H.E Togolani Mavura, mental health is not a novel challenge.

“What I've seen around the world, including here in Korea, mental health is not a new phenomenon, neither is it a new challenge. We are not the first generation to confront this. So, it is very, very important to go back to our history and our cultures and societies to learn how this matter used to bei attended,” he says.

He adds: “I believe all men will go through a mental health challenge throughout their lives, in different phases. No one is immune. Everybody has gone through it and I've also gone through it. I'll probably go through that again in my life in the near future.”

He notes that what differs is the ability to handle these mental health issues and challenges, as well as the tools and the means available to handle them.

He went on to say our society has changed a lot and technology has brought a lot of disruption in our society. And the most effective thing is the structure of the society.

“Previous generations, those who live in the Stone Ages or Industrial Revolution Ages, had less and less mental health challenges than today. Today we are dealing with more information, more communication and more competition,” he says.

“The more we move into a more liberal economy, it appears also that suicide and mental health issues are even more pronounced,” he shares.

Ambassador Togolani further added that it’s important to think about one’s faith.

“One thing I think we are losing as we're going forward as a society is our inclination to faith. I don't talk about religion. I talk about faith. We can be going to church and mosque every day, but we don't have faith,” he says.

He went on to explain human being is mind, body, and soul. And it appears that we put much emphasis on enriching our mind.

“We provide ourselves with the best education and knowledge. We provide ourselves with the best food and exercises and everything we need. We take care of our body in terms of what we wear and what we do. But we have less and less taking care about our spirit, the best way to do it is through having faith,” he explains.