Vaginal care, a routine that needs to be done with precaution

By Helena Ambele

It’s almost every woman’s dream to have a good smelling and perfect vagina, most especially for sexual pleasure or rather satisfaction. In a bid to achieve this, almost every kind of product available is experimented upon just to make sure the intimate area is perfectly clean and fresh.

So many products are suggested for one of the most sensitive organs in a woman’s body and the saddest part is that a majority of women do not seek medical advice before trying the products out. Neither do they think of the risks!

There are so many intimate hygiene products out there, some herbal while others are chemically produced but all play the same role. Not only does what you insert down there matter but what you do to to your lady parts too.

What makes it more convincing to use the products are the testimonials that people give on social media. Honestly, even from my observation, the screenshots shared are always positive. They always show the products to be working wonders and it is very easy to be swayed into purchasing and trying them out.

Let’s take a look at the dangers of using these trending products and vaginal care methods that aren’t medically approved as well as the risks they expose you to.





Yoni steaming

Also known as V-steaming, Yoni steaming involves squatting or sitting over a pot of hot, steaming water that is infused with herbs. A blanket is often wrapped around the lower body to prevent the steam from escaping.

The method is said to balance hormones, detoxify the womb, aid faster recovery after childbirth, help fertility, hemorrhoid relief, lead to increased energy, fewer headaches, overall pain relief, and stress or depression relief.

Dr Living Colman, a gynaecologist at Muhimbili National Hospital says vaginal steaming could burn you because the skin of the vulva is very delicate and could sustain burns when exposed to the heat from the steam.

“Furthermore, exposing the vagina to steam and herbs can alter the pH and lead to bacterial vaginosis and yeast infections,” emphasises Dr Colman.





Yoni pearls

Sometimes called vaginal detox pearls, herbal tampons, cleansing pearls or vaginal pearls, yoni pearls are basically vaginal tea bags. They contain multiple herbs wrapped in small mesh cloth gems or pearls.

Women insert these into the vagina, sometimes leaving them there for over 24 hours. Dr Colman condemns the practice saying that it may lead to the very thing that many women are trying to get rid of; irritations and infections.





Vagina tightening stick/wands

These are sticks made up of ground up plants, herbs. They are mostly used by those worried about their tightness. The sticks are inserted in the vagina for two minutes. They can also be used to cleanse the vagina.





Douching

Douche refers to washing or soaking. Douching is the process of using water or other fluid combinations to wash or clean out the vagina. Most douches are packaged water and vinegar, baking soda, or iodine mixtures that are available in stores.

Usually, the mixtures arrive in a bottle or bag. Through a tube or nozzle and into your vagina, you squirt the douche. The water mixture then exits your body via your vagina.





Sugar lumps

Unlike the other products, these are lickable. They are sweets that are meant to enhance lubrication during intercourse. Dr Colman says as long as they are not inserted into the vagina, then they can be used.

“These sweets are not scientifically proven but as long as you do not insert them in your vagina then you can use them because the risks are normally quite high if anything that hasn’t been proven safe is inserted into the vagina.” he notes.





How to keep your genitals healthy

Dr Colman says the vagina does not need any extra herbs or chemicals to cleanse it, especially those that haven’t been researched on and scientifically proven to be safe for use down there.

“First and foremost, it is not advisable to insert or apply anything in a healthy vagina as it poses a great threat to the organ that may result in infections. It is a self-cleansing organ that does not need the aid of herbs or chemicals to be clean,” stresses Dr Colman.

He adds: “Washing your vagina with clean water is enough, you just need to make sure you wash it or wipe it from front to back and do not douche! As for tightening the vagina naturally, you could always do Kegel exercises, which are movements that strengthen pelvic wall muscles tightening the vagina.”

Another gynaecologist at Muhimbili National Hospital, Dr Benny Kimaro, says; “The vagina has been created with a specific pH balance which can be upset if things that are not medically proven are inserted there. This will directly affect the work that the good bacteria and fungus are meant to do, causing irritation, inflammation and infections to occur.”

He too condemns yoni steaming, saying that it can lead to serious complications such as cancer and that it also increases the risk of sexually transmitted diseases. He says good vaginal care is about observing good hygiene by using clean water without soap, whether scented or not.

To keep your genitals healthy, experts suggest wearing cotton underwear and washing and changing out of sweaty clothing as soon as possible after sport. Also avoiding wearing underwear when sleeping as well as tight, synthetic clothing.