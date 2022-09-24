How long should you put on that underwear?

By Agencies More by this Author

Underwear just like many clothing items don’t come with an expiry date tag and some individuals tend to hang on to them for a very long time.

But as we all know some items can last for decades like good quality jackets, others shouldn’t be worn for that long.

Some people develop a special relationship and actually have their lucky underwear, the one they believe has all the luck especially when meeting a member of the other gender.

But even then underwear are just some of those clothing items that should be replaced more often in comparison to others.

It doesn’t help to look good on the outside, yet you know you have a bad situation going on, on the inside.

These are some of the signs that you should let go of your beloved undies

It has holes in it

This one is a direct indication that your underwear has expired. The holes should already tell you that your undies have worked tirelessly for so long and now they need their retirement package right away.

Don’t be caught slipping with torn underwear or even one that you tried to stitch up discreetly. Start making plans for a new one because that one is now too old.

The stitches are unwinding

This is an easy way to know that your panty is in an embarrassing s state. Some low-quality panties won’t have stitches that are properly secured but in this case, we are talking about the ones that have just been worn too many times.

This type of underwear can humiliate you because imagine walking unknowingly with a long thread hanging from your trouser or skirt. At this point, your panty is literally falling apart and you need a replacement ASAP.

It has become shapeless

New panties aren’t always comfortable to wear for the first couple of times. The elastic and fabric are very rigid so they might squeeze you in uncomfortable ways until they loosen up a bit.

As time goes by, the fabric becomes looser and eventually, the original shape disappears. It starts to hang in an unflattering way and even though no one can really see it, it ruins your look.

If you’ve been holding on to that one shapeless Victoria’s Secret panty you bought ten years ago, this is your sign to throw it away.

It has permanent stains

It’s normal to have some stains. This is natural because everyday discharge can discolour or even slightly bleach your underwear, especially the light-coloured ones.

This can also happen when you’re on your period and experiencing some leakage. But if after several washes the stains still won’t come out, it’s time for a new one.

It’s fading

There is nothing sexy about a faded brief. Yes, you loved the rich colour it had at the beginning but right now that’s all washed away.

If you want to preserve the colour longer, next time, don’t wash them in hot water. This can cause the colours to bleed more quickly so try and stick to warm water.