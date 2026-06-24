Community by Invitation or Obligation? When Access Becomes Expectation

Earlier this week, we posed a simple but unsurprisingly divisive question on The Citizen’s Instagram:

If an acquaintance you barely speak to suddenly adds you to a WhatsApp wedding contribution group, with no greeting, no conversation, just a contribution target and a payment deadline, do you contribute to keep the peace, or do you quietly leave the group?

The responses came flooding in.

For many young Tanzanians, this wasn’t really a conversation about weddings. It was a conversation about boundaries, obligation and the uncomfortable tension between wanting to support your community and feeling pressured to do so.

Community has always been one of our greatest strengths. Most of us were raised believing that when someone reaches an important milestone, you show up however you can.

But technology has widened the net of connection. It is easier to reach people now, which also means it is easier for expectations to travel further than they used to.

The comments reflected that tension perfectly.

Avoiding the Exit Button

“I can’t relate because all wedding groups are in archive.”

Out of all the responses, this one made me laugh because it’s probably one of the most relatable.

Instead of leaving the group, we archive it. We mute the notifications. We tell ourselves we’ll deal with it later.

But the group is still there.

On the surface, it looks like a harmless habit. Psychologically, though, it’s a good example of conflict avoidance. Leaving the group feels awkward because WhatsApp announces your exit to everyone.

Suddenly, a private decision becomes public, and many of us would rather carry the quiet discomfort of staying than the brief discomfort of leaving.

The archive folder becomes a way of postponing a boundary we’ve already decided we want to set.

When the Relationship Doesn’t Match the Request





“Why must one do so if we don’t have a relationship?”





This question gets to the heart of the discussion.

Most people aren’t saying they don’t believe in supporting weddings. They’re asking something much simpler: when did financial obligation stop depending on the relationship itself?

Traditionally, communal support was built around people who actually knew one another. There was history, familiarity and reciprocity. Today, it isn’t unusual to receive a contribution request from someone you haven’t spoken to in years.

That changes how the request feels.

When there isn’t an existing relationship, the expectation can start to feel transactional rather than communal. The psychology here isn’t about selfishness. It’s about boundaries. Most of us are comfortable giving when there’s genuine connection. We become uncomfortable when contribution is expected before connection exists.

When Community Meets Lifestyle Inflation

“That’s just how it’s done in our culture… But right now, so many couples are being influenced by social media and want weddings that go above and beyond traditions…”

This comment points to something that has quietly changed over the last decade.

Social media hasn’t just changed how weddings are shared. It’s changed what many people believe a wedding should look like.

Bigger venues, elaborate décor, destination shoots and multiple outfit changes have become increasingly common.

There is nothing inherently wrong with wanting a beautiful celebration. The difficulty comes when those rising expectations are supported by equally rising expectations from everyone else.

Many young professionals are already balancing rent, family responsibilities, transport costs and savings goals. One contribution might not seem like much, but after enough WhatsApp groups, it begins to feel like another monthly expense.

The conversation isn’t really about weddings. It’s about where community support ends and social pressure begins.

Looking at Ourselves From the Outside

“After relocating here, I have observed this has been normalized in East Africa. It must be discouraged, allow people to support you out of their own will.”





Sometimes it takes an outside perspective to notice something the rest of us have stopped questioning.

When a behaviour becomes part of everyday life, it starts to feel normal simply because we’ve seen it for so long. That’s how social norms work. We stop asking whether something still serves its original purpose because it has become “the way things are done.”

Whether you agree with this comment or not, it raises an important point. Community support has always carried the most meaning when it is freely given.

The moment generosity feels compulsory, it begins to lose the very quality that made it valuable in the first place.

Navigating the Exit Without the Guilt

Stepping away from digital obligations like these does not mean you lack community spirit. It often just means you are being honest about your capacity and the nature of the relationship in front of you.

A starting point is the relationship itself. Before you contribute or decide to leave, you need to ask yourself.

If this person needed support that had nothing to do with money, would you naturally reach out to them? Would you call them or check in on them without hesitation? If the answer is no, then it becomes harder to justify why a financial request suddenly feels binding.

The next layer is what we attach to the act of leaving. Pressing “exit group” often feels heavier than it actually is. It gets read as rejection, when in reality it is often just a quiet correction.

It is acknowledging that you were placed into a space that does not match your current level of involvement or connection.

And then there is how support actually looks when it is not shaped by pressure. Not everyone will contribute in the same way, and not everyone has to. Some people will choose to give within their means.

Others will choose to send a message, show up in a different way, or simply celebrate privately. When support comes from willingness rather than expectation, it tends to feel more grounded, both for the person giving and the person receiving.

At the centre of it, this is less about weddings and more about how we relate to obligation in general. The question is not only what we are asked to give, but what we feel we are allowed to refuse.

A Different Way to Think About It

Protecting your boundaries doesn’t mean rejecting your community.

Perhaps the better question isn’t, “Should I contribute?” but rather, “What kind of relationship do I actually have with this person?”

Community has never been about saying yes to every request. At its best, it has always been built on genuine relationships, mutual care and support that is given freely rather than extracted through social pressure.

As our traditions continue to evolve alongside technology, perhaps our understanding of generosity needs to evolve too. After all, the most meaningful acts of support are still the ones that come from willingness, not obligation.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy.

If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.