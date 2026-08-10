How smart professionals get scammed by fake job offers

I received an email from a recruiter who had viewed my LinkedIn profile. The salary was generous. The work was fully remote. The message was polished, personalised and strangely flattering. I had already mentally converted the salary into Tanzanian shillings and planned how I would casually mention "my team in Europe" in everyday conversation. Within half a minute I had mentally spent my first three paychecks and started wondering whether "working across time zones" sounded as impressive as I thought.

But then something told me to do a reverse image check on the recruiter's picture, so I did. Turns out "David, Senior Talent Acquisition Manager" was actually a very handsome dentist from Brazil who, as far as I could tell, had absolutely no interest in my LinkedIn profile. I almost got scammed!

In East Africa, the stakes are high, according to ENACT Africa (2023), data suggests that up to 80 percent of East African youth are unemployed or underemployed, a reality that may make our region fertile ground for job scammers. Furthermore what rarely gets discussed is the scam aftermath. Most victims never report what happened. We tell ourselves we ‘should have known better" on repeat.

That silence has a cost beyond just the individual victim. The South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC) reported that job scams increased by over 30 percent in 2024, with young jobseekers the most targeted group. INTERPOL, in a 2023 global alert, noted an alarming escalation in trafficking networks using fake job offers to lure educated East African youth into forced labour situations in Southeast Asia.

These are not small crimes with small consequences yet, because of shame, the pipeline stays open.

Here are 5 ways to spot a fake job offer:

A salary range that makes no sense. If the offer says "between $500 and $53,000 per month" for the same role, that vagueness is deliberately designed to appeal to whoever is most desperate, rather than reflect actual market rates. No interview, or an interview that feels like theatre. Real hiring processes verify your qualifications and they take time. If you receive a job offer within hours of applying, or after a five-minute WhatsApp chat, slow down. Artificial urgency. "You must confirm within 24 hours." "Submit all documents by EOD." Urgency is a pressure tactic designed to bypass your better judgment before it can catch up with you. A request for money or sensitive personal data. No legitimate employer charges you to apply, to register, to complete a background check, or to receive your contract. The moment someone asks for a fee - disappear. An email that doesn't match the company. Recruitment correspondence from a Gmail, Yahoo, or iCloud account is one of the most overlooked red flags. Genuine companies use official domains, ex: “ [email protected]

If you've been scammed, don't let embarrassment become the scammer's final victory. Share your experience, with a trusted friend, the authorities, or online. Every story told makes the next scam easier to spot. Before accepting any offer, verify it: reverse-image-search the recruiter, check the sender's email domain, and contact the company through its official website.

Employers, recruiters, and those with public platforms have a responsibility too. The more visible and verifiable legitimate opportunities are, the less room there is for fraud to thrive.

Fake job offers don't succeed because people lack intelligence. They succeed because opportunity feels scarce. The real challenge isn't only exposing scams—it's building a job market where hope is rewarded by genuine opportunity, not exploited by deception.