Favour or risk: When family asks for help, do you risk your professional reputation?

A relative calls you with a favour.

They have heard about an opportunity and know you might know someone who can help. Maybe it is a job, a client, or an introduction to someone in your professional network. Whatever it is, they ask you to put in a good word.

Your first instinct is probably to help. For many of us, that is what we have been taught to do. If you have managed to get your foot through a door, you are expected to hold it open for the people coming behind you.

But then you hesitate.

Maybe you have worked with this relative before. Maybe you have watched them lose interest halfway through projects, arrive late one too many times, or take opportunities for granted. You know they are capable, but you are not sure they are consistent. And if they disappoint the person you introduced them to, your name becomes part of that story too.

When we put this question to our community, the responses showed that this is not really a conversation about jobs or business connections. It is a conversation about loyalty, trust, and where we draw the line between supporting our families and protecting the reputation we have worked hard to build.

What you said

When we asked what you would do, the responses fell into three categories:

* Make the introduction. Family comes first.

* I worked too hard for my reputation.

* I will get back to you. 🤡

The poll itself was divided, but the comments were even more interesting. People were not arguing about whether family matters. Almost everyone agreed that it does. The disagreement was about what helping should actually look like.

Different ways of looking at it

“Family is family”

“Your coworkers won’t bury you, it’s the fam… arrange that intro my guys.”

For some people, the answer was simple. If you have access to opportunities that someone else in your family does not, why would you not help?

It is a way of thinking that many of us grew up with. Success is not seen as something that belongs to one person. It is something you are expected to share. So when a relative asks you to make an introduction, saying no can feel selfish, even when you have genuine concerns.

“Where were they when I needed help?”

“When I needed help walikuwa wapi?”

Others saw it very differently.

Some people pointed out that family support is not always mutual. There are relatives who only reach out when they need something, or who expect access to your network without recognising how much work went into building it.

That can create resentment. Not because you do not want to help, but because the relationship starts to feel one-sided. When support only flows in one direction, saying yes becomes harder every time.

Helping is not the same as carrying someone

“Better those who ask for help to get employment. There are those who just want frequent handouts because they can’t be bothered to work.”

This comment touched on something important.

Most of us are happy to help someone who is willing to put in the effort. The hesitation usually comes when we are being asked to create opportunities for someone who has not shown they are ready for them.

We do not often think about recommendations this way, but every recommendation is a reflection of your judgement. When you introduce someone, you are quietly telling another person: “I believe this person is worth your time.”

That is why this decision feels so heavy. You are not only opening a door. You are lending someone a little bit of your credibility.

So what do you do?

There is no single right answer, but there are ways to help without putting yourself in a difficult position.

Help them prepare first

Before making the introduction, spend some time with them. Go through their CV. Talk about the opportunity. Ask them questions they might be asked. Sometimes those conversations tell you whether someone is actually ready.

Be honest about what you are offering

An introduction is not a guarantee. You are opening a door, not promising that someone should walk through it. Let the person on the other side make their own decision.

Have the uncomfortable conversation

If your reputation is on the line, it is okay to say that.

Something as simple as, “I am happy to introduce you, but I need you to take this seriously because my name is attached to it,” can completely change how someone approaches the opportunity.

Final thoughts

One of the hardest things about building a professional reputation is that it happens quietly. It is built through years of showing up, meeting deadlines, doing good work, and earning people’s trust. Most of the time, you do not even realise you are building it until people start associating your name with reliability.

That is why these situations feel so complicated.

This is not really about choosing between family and your career. It is about deciding when helping someone also means taking responsibility for the outcome.

Before you make the introduction, ask yourself one question:

If this person was not my relative, would I still feel confident recommending them?

Sometimes the answer is yes.

Sometimes the kindest thing you can do is help them become ready before you put your name behind theirs.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy.

If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to explore these issues further, consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalised guidance.