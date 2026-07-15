The Invisible Promotion: More Responsibility, Same Pay

It usually starts with one small request.

Your manager asks you to pull together a report, sit in on a client call or cover something that technically falls outside your role. You agree. Maybe the team is short-staffed. Maybe it genuinely feels like a one-off. Maybe you simply want to be helpful.

Then it happens again.

A few months later, the extra task has quietly become part of your job. Then another responsibility is added. Then another. Your workload has grown, but your title and salary have stayed exactly where they were.

When we asked our community at what point “helping out” becomes unpaid labour, the responses revealed just how complicated this conversation is. Because while it is easy to say employees should simply set boundaries, the reality of the workplace, especially in a difficult job market, makes that much harder.

Reading Between The Lines

One of the biggest frustrations raised in the comments was the infamous phrase found in so many employment contracts: “any other duties assigned by management.”

One reader wrote:

“They keep adding responsibilities while your title and salary stay exactly the same. Then, when you finally speak up, they conveniently point to the ‘any other duties assigned by management’ clause. That clause has become a loophole to normalize unpaid labor.”

Most people understand that a job will occasionally require flexibility. There will be busy periods, unexpected problems and moments when everyone has to do a little more than usual.

The frustration begins when “occasionally” becomes every day.

If responsibilities continue to increase without any conversation about your role, workload or compensation, employees naturally begin to question where flexibility ends and exploitation begins. A single line in a contract can become an easy answer to almost any concern about workload.

The Reality of a Difficult Job Market

Of course, setting boundaries at work is much easier to discuss than it is to actually do.

One commenter put it plainly:

“When you are an employee you just have to say yes… Just work, earn your salary. Kuna wengi wako jobless [there are many who are jobless] that’ll do your job for less.”

That fear is real.

When jobs are difficult to find, saying no to your manager can feel like job suicide. You know there may be someone else willing to accept the same position, for less money. For interns and people at the beginning of their careers, the pressure can be even greater. Many already accept poorly paid or unpaid opportunities simply because they need experience.

So people keep saying yes.

They take on the extra assignment. They stay late. They cover work that belongs to another role. Sometimes this continues for months because having an unfair job still feels safer than having no job at all.

That is the part of the conversation that cannot be ignored. People do not always stay silent because they lack boundaries. Sometimes they are making decisions based on the reality of what they can afford to risk.

When Extra Work Can Work in Your Favour

Another perspective from the comments was more strategic.

One reader wrote:

“If it benefits you in terms of adding new skills and challenges, exposes you for the better, take it and keep addressing it to your supervisor while you plan your next move with your value-added set of skills…”

And there’s some truth to this.

Not every responsibility outside your job description is automatically a bad thing. Sometimes an extra project gives you experience you would otherwise have had to wait years to get. It can expose you to new people, new skills and better opportunities.

The important question is whether the extra work is actually taking you somewhere.

If you are learning, gaining useful experience and building skills that can strengthen your next salary negotiation or your next job application, there may be value in taking it on for a period of time.

But if you have been doing the work of two positions for a year, your workload keeps increasing and every conversation about recognition is pushed aside, then you may need to ask who is really benefiting from your flexibility.

What Can You Actually Do?

If you are already dealing with responsibilities that have slowly expanded beyond your original role, you do not necessarily have to begin with a confrontation.

Keep track of what you are doing. Write down the responsibilities you have taken on, the projects you have contributed to and any results that came from that work. When the time comes to discuss your role or salary, you have something concrete to point to.

Ask about priorities. When another task is added to an already full workload, you can say: “I’m currently working on A and B. Which one would you like me to deprioritise so I can make room for this?”

It is a simple question, but it makes your workload visible. You are still being cooperative while making it clear that your time has limits.

Put a timeline on temporary responsibilities. If you are covering for someone or taking on additional work because the team is short-staffed, ask when the arrangement will be reviewed. A temporary responsibility can very easily become permanent when nobody returns to the conversation.

You could say: “I’m happy to cover this for now. Can we review the arrangement in two months and discuss what it means for my role if these responsibilities continue?”

That conversation may feel uncomfortable, but it gives both sides clarity.

The Bottom Line

Workplaces need flexibility. There will always be moments when people have to step outside the exact wording of their job description and help where they can.

The problem comes when your willingness to help becomes the reason you are continuously given more work without any recognition of how much your role has changed.

Extra responsibilities can help you grow. They can also become a very convenient way for an organisation to get more work without hiring another person or paying you more.

The difference often becomes clearer when you ask a simple question: Where is this extra work taking me?

If it is giving you useful skills, greater responsibility and a genuine path forward, it may be worth doing strategically. If the work keeps growing while every conversation about your own growth goes nowhere, that tells you something too.

At some point, “helping out” stops being a favour and simply becomes part of your job.

And if it has become part of your job, it is reasonable to ask whether your title and salary should reflect that.

Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy.

If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.