Fire destroys warehouse in Mwanza as investigations begin

Mwanza. The Fire and Rescue Force has launched an investigation into a fire that destroyed a warehouse in the Kauma area along Kenyatta Road in Mwanza City.
The investigation is being conducted alongside the completion of inquiries into another fire that destroyed about 50 shops on Lumumba Street on July 3, 2026.
Acting Mwanza Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Elisa Mugisha said the latest fire broke out at about 9:20 pm on July 21 and was reported by an off-duty firefighter who spotted the blaze while passing the area.