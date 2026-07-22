Fire destroys warehouse in Mwanza as investigations begin

Mwanza. The Fire and Rescue Force has launched an investigation into a fire that destroyed a warehouse in the Kauma area along Kenyatta Road in Mwanza City.

The investigation is being conducted alongside the completion of inquiries into another fire that destroyed about 50 shops on Lumumba Street on July 3, 2026.

Acting Mwanza Regional Fire and Rescue Commander Elisa Mugisha said the latest fire broke out at about 9:20 pm on July 21 and was reported by an off-duty firefighter who spotted the blaze while passing the area.

He said firefighters arrived promptly but found the fire had already spread extensively, forcing them to deploy a three-pronged firefighting strategy to contain it.

"The warehouse was surrounded by open space, allowing our teams to access all sides of the building and prevent the fire from spreading further," he said.

Acting Mwanza Regional Commander of the Fire and Rescue Force, Elisa Mugisha, speaks about the fire incident on Kenyatta Road on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mr Mugisha said the cause of the fire was under investigation.

He also noted that delayed reporting remains a major challenge in responding to fires in Mwanza, despite several recent incidents occurring in the city centre.

"The firefighter who spotted the blaze enabled us to respond quickly. However, we believe there were security guards and nearby residents who could also have alerted us earlier," he said.

Mr Mugisha said investigations into the Lumumba Street fire were in their final stages and urged members of the public to report fire outbreaks immediately by calling the emergency number 114.

He also called on property owners to observe fire safety regulations, including obtaining professional approval for building plans and complying with Fire and Rescue Force safety requirements.

Meanwhile, Mwanza Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa said the fire was brought under control without causing any casualties.

He said police officers secured the area, protected property and managed traffic by diverting vehicles to alternative routes to ensure the safety of motorists and rescue teams.