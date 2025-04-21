The silent killer: A story of hypertension

By; Dr Elichilia Shao and Erick Mahatara





The aroma of roasting coffee beans usually filled Mr Temba's study room by 6:00 AM.

A successful businessman in his late fifties, Mr Temba was the picture of vitality.

He moved with purpose, his mind sharp, his days packed with meetings, negotiations, and strategic planning.

He enjoyed the finer things in life a well-tailored suit, a glass of aged whiskey, and a hearty meal at his favourite restaurant.

He considered himself healthy, strong, and in control.

Little did he know, a silent shadow was creeping in closer.

One seemingly ordinary Tuesday morning, as Mr Temba prepared for a crucial presentation, a strange sensation washed over him.

The room began to spin, not violently, but with a disconcerting sway.

He gripped his desk, trying to steady himself, but his coordination faltered.

He tried to talk, but his words came out slurred. A chilling numbness spread down the right side of his body, rendering his arm and leg heavy and unresponsive.

Panic flared in his chest as he realised the terrifying truth –something was profoundly wrong.

His colleagues, witnessing his sudden distress, reacted swiftly, rushing him to the nearest hospital.

At the hospital, after a flurry of tests and scans, the diagnosis landed like a thunderclap – a stroke.

The medical team explained to a bewildered Mr Temba that this devastating event was a direct consequence of long-standing, undiagnosed hypertension, or high blood pressure.

"Hypertension," the doctor explained, his voice calm but firm, "is when the force of your blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels is consistently too high. Imagine it like a powerful river constantly pushing against the banks. Over time, that relentless pressure can cause significant damage."

He continued: "We measure blood pressure with two numbers. The top number, the systolic pressure, represents the pressure when your heart beats and pumps blood out. The bottom number, the diastolic pressure, measures the pressure when your heart rests between beats."

“A normal blood pressure is usually below 120/80 mmHg. Hypertension is typically diagnosed when these readings are consistently above 140/90 mmHg, though the exact threshold can vary slightly depending on the guidelines used by healthcare professionals," the doctor explained further.

Mr Temba stared at the doctor, disbelief etched on his face. "But I felt fine," he protested, his voice still thick with the effects of the stroke.

The doctor nodded; "That's the insidious thing about hypertension, Mr Temba. It often presents no obvious symptoms in its early stages. That's why we call it 'the silent killer'. You can feel perfectly healthy, going about your daily life, while this condition silently inflicts damage on your body, slowly turning into a ticking time bomb."

He went on to explain the two main types of hypertension. "Primary hypertension, also called essential hypertension, is the most common type. It develops gradually over many years, often without a single, clear cause. Secondary hypertension, on the other hand, is caused by another underlying medical condition, such as kidney disease, or certain medications," he said.

The doctor then delved into the complex web of factors that likely contributed to Mr Temba's condition. "Age is a significant risk factor as the risk of hypertension increases as we grow older. A family history of hypertension can also predispose you to it,” the doctor said.

“Additionally, lifestyle choices play a crucial role, Mr Temba. Your diet, for instance, a love for salty foods and those rich in unhealthy fats, while neglecting fruits and vegetables, can significantly contribute to hypertension."

"A lack of regular physical activity and carrying extra weight also places a considerable strain on your cardiovascular system. Habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption are known culprits in raising blood pressure.”

“Even the invisible burden of stress, the constant pressure you face in your demanding career, can play a part," the doctor added.

The doctor furthers painted a stark picture of the potential consequences of ignoring hypertension. "The constant, unchecked pressure damages your blood vessels and organs. It places a tremendous strain on the heart, potentially leading to debilitating chest pain (angina), a life-threatening heart attack, heart failure, where the heart simply can't pump effectively, and dangerous irregular heartbeats."

"Furthermore," the doctor explained to Mr Temba, "over time, the arteries themselves can become thicker and harder, a condition called atherosclerosis, making it increasingly difficult for blood to flow smoothly. The brain, as you’ve experienced first-hand, is particularly vulnerable. Hypertension dramatically increases the risk of stroke, like the one you suffered, as well as transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), or mini-strokes. It can even affect your memory and thinking abilities later in life."

"The damage doesn't stop there," the doctor continued. "Hypertension can severely impact the kidneys, our body's vital filters, potentially leading to kidney disease or even kidney failure. Even your vision can be affected, as high blood pressure damages the tiny, delicate blood vessels in the eyes. In some cases, weakened blood vessels can bulge or even rupture, a dangerous condition called an aneurysm."

As Mr Temba listened, a heavy weight settled in his chest.

The vibrant life he had taken for granted had been threatened by a silent enemy he hadn't even known existed.

However, amidst the grim prognosis, the doctor offered a glimmer of hope. "Hypertension can be prevented and managed," the doctor assured him. "It requires a commitment to a heart-healthy lifestyle, but the rewards are immense."

The doctor outlined the key components of this lifestyle change: "A balanced diet is paramount, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low-fat dairy products.”

“Reducing your salt intake is crucial; we recommend aiming for less than 1500 to 2300 milligrams of sodium per day. Increasing your potassium intake, found in many fruits and vegetables, can also be beneficial and limiting saturated fats and processed foods.”

"Regular physical activity is equally vital," the doctor stressed. "Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise most days of the week.”

“Even small amounts of activity can help, and if you're carrying extra weight, losing even a little can significantly lower your blood pressure," he added

Finding healthy ways to manage stress, whether through relaxation techniques, spending quality time with loved ones, or pursuing hobbies, can also have a positive effect.

If you smoke, quitting is one of the best things you can do for your health.

Limiting alcohol consumption is also strongly recommended.

And finally, getting enough good quality sleep is essential for overall health and can help regulate blood pressure.

The road to recovery would be long and challenging, but Mr Temba, a man accustomed to overcoming obstacles, resolved to fight back.

He understood now that his health, his very life, depended on it.