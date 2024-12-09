Why boarding school boys are more vulnerable to jock itch

Jock itch, scientifically known as tinea cruris and locally known as Pumbu Jero, has become a recurring health issue in Tanzanian boarding schools, primarily affecting adolescent boys.

This fungal infection, which thrives in warm and humid environments, finds fertile ground in overcrowded dormitories.

For boys juggling academics and the pressures of adolescence, the condition poses both physical and psychological challenges.

Speaking to Your Health, a Form three student in Dar es Salaam, Peter Marwa, explains that the condition began as mild discomfort but progressively worsened, particularly during physical activities.

He mentions how it has disrupted his ability to stay focused on studies.

"It has made it hard for me to concentrate in class. “It got worse over time.

He continues: “I feel embarrassed discussing it, even with my friends. It’s not only uncomfortable but also affects my confidence, especially when interacting with others.”

For his part, a form five student in Dar es Salaam, Alex Komba said that he believes the lack of proper hygiene facilities in their dormitories might be a contributing factor.

“We often don’t get enough water to wash properly, which can lead to these infections."

He went on to say, at the first, he was hesitant to seek help, but when the itching became unbearable, he spoke to the school patron.

“He advised me to keep the affected area dry and use an antifungal cream. The schools need to educate students about such infections and how to prevent them,” he shares.

Mr Emmanuel Mushi, a biology teacher at Musoma Technical School, reveals that many students lack awareness about personal hygiene and fungal infections like jock itch.

“This highlights the need for health education programs in schools. We see cases like these frequently, especially during the hot and humid seasons. The school should consider improving access to hygiene facilities to reduce such occurrences,” he notes.

According to Bugando’s Medical Centre dermatologist, Dr Gilbert Lucas, based in Mwanza, this issue is more common than many realise.

“Jock itch is easily preventable and treatable, yet it’s one of the most common fungal infections among boarding school boys. The conditions in these schools—poor ventilation, shared facilities, and a lack of awareness—contribute significantly to its spread,” he explains.





The communal lifestyle in boarding schools is a key factor in the spread of jock itch. Shared showers, towels, and bedsheets are often breeding grounds for fungi.

“These are environments where personal space is limited, and hygiene practices can be inconsistent. Once one student gets infected, it doesn’t take long for the fungi to spread,” Dr Lucas says.

In addition, school uniforms and sportswear, often made from synthetic fabrics, exacerbate the problem.

“Synthetic materials trap sweat and heat, creating the perfect conditions for fungi to thrive,” Dr Lucas points out.

“Boys in boarding schools are usually very active, and without proper hygiene, their chances of getting infected increase significantly,” he adds.

The lack of adequate laundry facilities in many schools further compounds the issue. Boys often resort to reusing damp towels or wearing the same unwashed sports attire repeatedly, unknowingly providing fungi with a continuous supply of moisture.

Dr Lucas describes the symptoms of jock itch as initially mild but progressively uncomfortable.

“It typically starts with a red, itchy rash around the groin area. If left untreated, the rash spreads to the inner thighs and becomes scaly,” he says.

The itchiness, coupled with a burning sensation, can interfere with daily activities.

“Imagine trying to focus on studies or participate in sports with a persistent itch that doesn’t go away. It’s not only a physical issue but also a mental distraction,” Dr Lucas notes.

In severe cases, the infection can lead to cracked skin, making the affected area vulnerable to bacterial infections.

“This is where things get complicated. Secondary infections can cause swelling, discharge, and even more pain, requiring more intensive treatment,” he warns.

He went on to reveal that beyond the physical discomfort, jock itch can severely affect a student’s mental well-being.

“Many boys, embarrassed by the condition’s location, hesitate to seek help. This silence often leads to prolonged suffering and feelings of isolation,” he shares.

Dr Lucas highlights the stigma attached to health issues in private areas.

“There’s a lot of shame associated with jock itch. Boys are afraid of being judged by their peers, so they suffer in silence,” he says.

With similar sentiments, Dr Ayubu Ngere from Palestina Hospital in Sinza, shares that this reluctance to speak up can lead to anxiety and a loss of self-confidence.

“In some cases, boys withdraw from social activities and sports to avoid ridicule. They feel trapped, unable to discuss their problem with anyone,” Dr Ngere adds.

He went on to say the good news is that jock itch is treatable, especially when addressed early.

Dr Ngere emphasises the importance of acting at the first signs of infection.

“Over-the-counter antifungal creams are very effective for mild cases. They should be applied consistently for at least two weeks to eliminate the fungi completely,” he advises.

For severe infections, oral antifungal medications may be required.

“These medications are stronger and act faster, but they must be prescribed by a doctor to avoid potential side effects,” he explains.

Dr Ngere also stresses the importance of hygiene during treatment.

“Patients need to wash the affected area with mild soap, dry it thoroughly, and wear loose-fitting clothes to allow the skin to breathe. Avoiding tight garments and ensuring the area stays dry are crucial steps,” he says.

However, according to him, preventing jock itch requires more than individual effort; it calls for systemic changes in boarding schools.

Dr Lucas points out that improving hygiene facilities is key. “Schools must provide clean and functional bathrooms, adequate water supplies, and regular laundry services. This is not a luxury; it’s a necessity,” he insists.

He also emphasises the role of education in prevention. “Students should be taught the basics of personal hygiene—like drying off completely after a shower and wearing fresh clothes every day. These simple habits can significantly reduce the risk of infection,” he says.

According to Dr Ngere, switching from synthetic to cotton-based uniforms and undergarments can also help.

“Cotton is breathable and absorbs moisture better, reducing the likelihood of fungi growing in sweat-soaked areas,” Dr Ngere explains.

One of the most critical steps in combating jock itch is eliminating the stigma surrounding it.

Dr Ngere believes that open conversations about health issues can encourage students to seek help without fear.

“This is not a condition to be embarrassed about. It’s a medical issue, just like a common cold or headache. When boys understand that jock itch is treatable and not a reflection of their hygiene habits, they’re more likely to come forward,” he notes.

He suggests that schools create safe spaces where students can discuss health concerns without judgment.

“Counsellors or/and teachers can play a pivotal role in normalising these conversations and guiding students toward treatment,” he says.

Parents and healthcare providers also have a role to play in tackling jock itch, says Dr Ngere.

On top of that, Dr Lucas advises parents to maintain open lines of communication with their children.

“If your son mentions discomfort, take it seriously and consult a doctor. Early intervention is key,” he says.

Regular health checks in schools can also help identify and treat infections before they spread.

“When schools partner with healthcare providers to conduct routine examinations, they can catch issues like jock itch early and prevent outbreaks,” Dr Lucas suggests.

Dr Ngere says that for boys especially who are in boarding school, overcoming jock itch is more than just a medical victory—it’s about regaining confidence and focusing on their education.

By addressing the root causes of this condition and fostering an environment of openness, schools can empower their students to lead healthier lives.