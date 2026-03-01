Working through menopause: Protecting health, safety, and dignity at work

By Dr Ernest Winchislaus

Menopause is a normal stage in a woman’s life, yet its impact on work and occupational health remains widely misunderstood and underestimated. For many women, menopause occurs at a time when they are professionally experienced and productive, often holding senior roles and carrying heavy work and family responsibilities.

When workplaces fail to recognise and accommodate the health challenges associated with this transition, they unintentionally place women’s health, safety, mental well-being, and careers at risk.

Menopause usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55. It marks the end of monthly menstrual cycles and is a natural biological process, not a disease. However, the physical, emotional, and mental changes that accompany menopause can significantly affect how a woman feels and functions at work.

Common symptoms include hot flashes, excessive sweating, fatigue, sleep disturbances, joint and muscle pain, headaches, palpitations, poor concentration, and memory difficulties. While some women experience mild symptoms, others face challenges severe enough to interfere with daily work performance.

To understand why menopause has such wide effects, it is important to briefly look at the biology behind it. Menopause happens because the ovaries gradually reduce the production of two key hormones: estrogen and progesterone. These hormones do much more than control menstruation.

Oestrogen, in particular, plays an important role in regulating body temperature, sleep, energy levels, and brain function. It also influences chemicals in the brain such as serotonin and dopamine, which help control mood, emotions, motivation, and concentration. As oestrogen levels fluctuate and decline during menopause, these systems become less stable, leading to both physical discomfort and emotional changes. These hormonal shifts explain why menopause is closely linked to mental health.

Many women experience anxiety, irritability, low mood, reduced self-confidence, emotional sensitivity, and difficulty coping with stress during this period. For some, these symptoms are new and unexpected, especially if they have never had mental health challenges before. Sleep disruption caused by night sweats and insomnia further worsens mental well-being. Poor sleep is strongly associated with anxiety, depression, emotional exhaustion, and burnout, particularly in demanding work environments.

From an occupational health perspective, menopause is not merely a personal or private issue. The workplace itself can either ease or worsen menopausal symptoms. Hot and poorly ventilated workspaces can intensify hot flashes and discomfort. Long working hours, shift work, and night duties interfere with sleep and recovery.

High workloads, tight deadlines, and constant performance pressure increase stress and reduce a woman’s ability to cope with hormonal changes. In such environments, menopausal symptoms are more likely to escalate into significant physical and mental health problems.

The link between menopause, mental health, and workplace safety is especially important in safety-sensitive occupations such as healthcare, mining, security, transport, manufacturing, and construction. Reduced concentration, fatigue, mental exhaustion, and emotional distress increase the risk of mistakes, accidents, and injuries. Ignoring menopause in these settings is therefore not only unfair to women but also a broader occupational safety concern that can affect colleagues, patients, and the public.

Despite its impact, menopause remains surrounded by silence and stigma in many workplaces. Cultural attitudes often discourage open discussion, and many women fear being perceived as weak, unstable, or less capable if they speak about their symptoms. Mental health effects related to menopause are frequently misunderstood as stress, burnout, or poor attitude. As a result, women may be unfairly judged, disciplined, or overlooked for promotion. Some choose to reduce their working hours or leave employment altogether, leading to a loss of experienced and skilled workers.

Occupational health is concerned with protecting both physical and psychological well-being at work. Supporting menopausal women is therefore part of an employer’s duty of care. Simple and affordable workplace adjustments can make a meaningful difference. Flexible working arrangements allow women to manage fatigue and sleep problems. Adequate rest breaks, access to drinking water, and better ventilation help reduce physical discomfort.

Supportive supervision and reasonable workloads reduce stress and protect mental health. Confidential access to occupational health and mental health services enables early support before symptoms become overwhelming.

Creating menopause-aware workplaces also requires education and leadership. Managers and supervisors need basic awareness of what menopause is, how it affects both body and mind, and why support matters. When leaders respond with understanding rather than judgment, they create psychologically safe environments where women feel comfortable seeking help. This not only improves individual well-being but also enhances morale, productivity, and staff retention.

There is also a strong social and economic case for addressing menopause at work. Women in the menopausal age group represent a highly skilled and experienced segment of the workforce. Supporting them reduces absenteeism, presenteeism, and staff turnover, while promoting gender equality and leadership continuity. Ignoring menopause, on the other hand, comes at a high cost to organisations and society.

In conclusion, menopause should be recognised as a legitimate occupational health issue that sits at the intersection of physical health, mental well-being, and workplace safety. The biological changes of menopause are real, predictable, and temporary, but their impact is shaped by how workplaces respond.

By acknowledging menopause, reducing stigma, and implementing supportive measures, employers can protect health, uphold dignity, and retain valuable talent. A menopause-aware workplace is not a special privilege; it is a reflection of a healthy, fair, and responsible working environment.