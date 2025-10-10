She’s not being dramatic, she’s being biological: A gentle reminder for the menfolk

Growing up, I used to roll my eyes at certain aunties and quietly label them as bitter or grumpy.

They always seemed annoyed, short-tempered, or just... done with everyone.

But years (and a few hormonal cycles) later, I’ve come to realise it wasn’t attitude. It was biology.

So here’s a little public service announcement for the gentlemen: women are not always moody, dramatic, or unpredictable, sometimes, we’re just biological.

Every month, our hormones go through a mini revolution that we didn’t vote for.

Oestrogen rises, progesterone drops, moods shift, and before you know it, we’re crying because we can’t find the TV remote.

Meanwhile, the man next to us is quietly panicking, trying to figure out what he did wrong, when in reality, he did absolutely nothing.

Sir, it’s not you. It’s biology.

When PMS hits, patience disappears, energy levels nosedive, and emotions decide to go on a roller coaster ride.

One minute we’re laughing, the next we’re ready to throw hands because you chewed too loudly.

It’s not attitude, it’s chemistry. But most men don’t know that. They just see the transformation and think, “Ah, here we go again.”

And then comes menopause, the grand hormonal finale. Imagine hot flashes, mood swings, and sleepless nights all rolled into one.

Now imagine being asked, “Why are you always moody these days?” That’s when biology meets bravery, because it takes a strong woman not to throw the question and the man out the window.

The truth is, many men simply don’t realise how deeply hormones affect women’s behaviour.

They take emotional shifts as personal attacks, assuming we’re being cold, rude, or distant.

In reality, it’s just our bodies doing science experiments we never signed up for.

That doesn’t mean we get a free pass for bad behaviour, biology explains it, it doesn’t excuse it.

Snapping at your partner because your cramps feel like a boxing match isn’t fair, but it’s understandable.

The real problem isn’t the mood, it’s the misunderstanding.

If men were taught how biology affects women, half the arguments in relationships would vanish overnight. Imagine this:

She says, “I’m not in the mood, I’m just hormonal.”

He says, “Cool. Chocolate or space?”

Peace restored.

Because let’s face it… empathy is the best relationship hack ever invented.

Understanding that hormones can hijack emotions doesn’t make you weak; it makes you emotionally intelligent.

So, gentlemen, next time your lady seems off, don’t jump to “she’s dramatic” or “she’s giving me attitude.”

Think biology. Sometimes the storm isn’t in her mood, it’s in her hormones.

And honestly, ladies, biology may be wild, but we handle it like queens.