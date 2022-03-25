Instagram takes action against Nandy’s suicide photos

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

The Instagram Community has been forced to pull down a suicidal photo shared on their platform by Tanzanian singer Faustiana Charles Mfinanga stage name Nandy.

The singer landed in trouble with the photo and video sharing app after going against their community guidelines.

The photo in question shows Nandy hanging from the top of a tree with a rope around her neck. This had caused panic among her Instagram and Facebook followers, many wondering what prompted the artiste to share such a photo.

However, in a bid to shed light on the photo, Nandy argued that it was quickly blown out of proportion by her fans without even trying to understand what she was up to.

“Baadhi ya ma fans hawana kabisa subira ya jambo… kila kitu wanacho kiona wanaona ni kiki. Me nimesema na Jambo na jambo langu ni la kufundisha sio kuharibu! Nitafute kiki na kufa ni post me mwenyewe? Nahisi na utoto kwenye brand yangu kiasi hiko. Watu wajifunze kuwa na subira ya matokea ya jambo na kupunguza ujuaji mwingi. Nina jambo langu kuweni na subira,” Nandy explained.

The songstress added that she is willing to do a radio interview to set the record straight.