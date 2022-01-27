Lady in Red Fashion gala to embrace disabled designers

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Events Company Hugo Domingo will on February 12, venture into the fashion world when it holds the Lady in Red Fashion show which will also involve disabled designers.

The show that ushers in the 'month of love' will involve several established designers, up and coming fashion designers as well as runway models.

Speaking at the model casting that took place at Elements Club, Dar es Salaam, Mary Fernandez said the show has valued the position of disabled designers and decided to give platform.

She added, there are talented disabled designers in Tanzania who need talent’s nourishment and Hugo will always give them a platform in different ways.

Speaking about this year’s event Ms Fernandez said the gala has set its sight on the growing love for local content in Tanzania.

“This year’s fashion show will be different because many Tanzanians have shown a growing interest in the local designers work , many Tanzanians are now aware of what a great platform Lady In Red is for upcoming models and fashion designers given the many success stories in the fashion industry that started at the Lady in Red Fashion Show”

Mary Fernandez, herself a winner of the Best Female fashion designer in Africa says it is important for fashion enthusiasts to come to the show to embrace the Made in Tanzania Brand.

The show which is set to take place in the ambience of Serena Hotel will cost between Sh20,000 to 100,000 depending on where one chooses to sit.

Commenting on this year's show, Founder of the Lady in Red fashion show Asia Idarous the main purpose is to connect Tanzanian designers with the ever growing market both locally and beyond.





“I urge the government of our beloved President Samia Suluhu Hassan to continue the drive to empower the industry that is currently growing at a fast pace and as a result many Tanzanian designers and models are putting Tanzania on the Global fashion arena,” she said.

She said that the fact that prominent persons, artistes and even government officers are now embracing local Tanzanian designers, is a sign that the industry has gained acceptance and therefore heading into the right direction.

“The goal was to ensure that one day the textile industry contributes significantly to the nation’s GDP, to have more garment manufacturing industries that can produce in bulk and export, currently many people are employed and self-employed in the industry as designers, models, photographers, designers and other stakeholders who participate in the industry directly or indirectly,” she said.

The event has partners in the industry including designers Ally Rhemtullah, Martina Kadinda , Revolution Events, Black Fox , Hennessy and many others.