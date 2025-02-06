Luxury travel fuelling Africa's air cargo boom

Nairobi. Affluent tourists are flocking to Africa, driving a surge in demand for luxury imports like fine wines, designer fashion, and gourmet foods. In response, airlines are ramping up cargo fleets and launching direct freight corridors.

Rising demand for premium imports — from fine wines to designer fashion — by luxury travellers is contributing to Africa’s rapid air cargo growth.

The latest analysis by the International Air and Travel Authority (IATA) shows African airlines recorded an 8.5 percent year-on-year surge in air cargo demand in 2024, with capacity rising by 13.6 percent.

According to Willie Walsh, IATA’s Director General, globally, air cargo "was the standout performer in 2024, with airlines moving more air cargo than ever before.”

“Importantly, it was a year of profitable growth… Demand, up 11.3 percent year-on-year, was boosted by particularly strong e-commerce and various ocean shipping restrictions,” he explained in a statement on January 29, 2025.

Despite a 0.9 percent dip in demand in December — the smallest regional decline globally — Africa's air cargo sector remains on an upward trajectory.

With capacity up 1.8 percent and a year-round cargo load factor (the percentage of available cargo capacity that was utilized) of 41.5 percent, Africa outperforms Latin America (33.5 percent) and closely trails North America (42.5 percent), signalling resilience amid market shifts.

According to experts, luxury tourism has played a big part in fuelling the growth witnessed in the cargo subsector.

High-net-worth travellers are driving demand for premium imports, from fine wines and gourmet foods to designer fashion and art, across markets such as Morocco, Kenya, and South Africa.

According to Shem Khayibi of the East African Luxury Expo, an annual exhibition showcasing luxury product stores in the East African region, luxury travellers contribute to air cargo growth in two ways: by travelling with high-value goods or purchasing them during their trips.

"Luxury travellers have a high disposable income to spend. For instance, one might acquire a fine piece of art in Morocco or a high-value wine package while visiting South Africa,” he explained in a call.

Luxity, a luxury market analysis platform, considers South Africa a leader in the African luxury market, boasting the highest number of luxury stores on the continent, with malls such as the V&A Waterfront positioning themselves as luxury destinations.

With South African destinations such as Cape Town consistently being featured in global listings of the best travel destinations, luxury travellers are likely to continue flocking to the country. More countries are tapping into this growing industry by developing luxury accommodation that can cater to an upscale clientele. In Morocco, this trend is seen in the rise of high-end hotels in the country's less-explored cities.

According to a 2024 article in the UK's The Telegraph, new luxury hubs are being developed in Essaouira, Tangier, and Fes, featuring boutique and upscale hotels that help travellers experience the local culture, history, and architecture while enjoying world-class amenities.

In Nairobi, new developments are also contributing to the city's growth as a luxury destination. Last month, Hyatt Hotels Corporation unveiled the Hyatt Regency Nairobi Westlands, marking the brand's first venture into Kenya. The five-star hotel combines world-class hospitality with authentic Kenyan culture, offering an unparalleled guest experience.

Entirely new hubs are coming up. Benin, for instance, is positioning itself as a rising destination in luxury tourism.

In mid-October 2024, the West African country’s tourism agency partnered with Sofitel Cotonou Marina Hotel & Spa to launch Benin's first 5-star hotel in a bid to elevate Cotonou’s status as a destination for leisure and business travel.

Global air cargo giants are ramping up their footprint in Africa, contributing to the creation of cutting-edge freight hubs, advanced cargo handling, and digital innovations.

Indian firm Kale Logistics has teamed up with Mozambique Airport Handling Service to revamp cargo operations at Mozambican airports.

Their new airport cargo community system promises to boost efficiency and streamline logistics across the network. According to a press statement by Kale Logistics, this system guarantees enhanced visibility and transparency by enabling real-time tracking and monitoring of cargo movements.

“Initially, the services are to be extended to eight airports in which MAHS is operating, followed by a further twelve in the subsequent phase,” the statement on January 29, 2025, explained.

Airlines are also shifting from reliance on European and Middle Eastern transit hubs and are instead forging direct cargo corridors between Africa’s economic centres while also expanding their cargo fleets.

Africa’s largest carrier, Ethiopian Airlines, last week added a new Boeing 777 freighter to its fleet to help it continue to grow global operations.

Ethiopian Airlines now operates 11 Boeing 777 freighters, with another on order, alongside a fleet of converted and new-build 737-800Fs and 767-300Fs. The airline's expansive cargo network covers 70 dedicated freight destinations and over 140 passenger routes across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

The growing demand for African airlines’ freight services is cutting across relatively emerging airlines, with African governments and private investors also pouring billions into revamping the required infrastructure to capitalize on the sector’s momentum.

Morocco was, for instance, one of Africa’s top-performing destinations for international arrivals in 2024, with tourism revenue surging past pre-pandemic levels. IATA data shows a 43% increase in arrivals compared to 2019, driving sector earnings to US$10.5 billion in 2023—an impressive 28% rise from pre-pandemic figures.

This growth is reflected in the cargo segment, with an airport such as Mohammed V International Airport in Morocco growing into a strategic logistics hub in the region. The airport complements efforts by airlines such as Ethiopian Airlines Cargo and Kenya Airways Cargo, which are spearheading direct intra-Africa air freight routes.

Countries like Rwanda and Ghana are following suit, expanding their airports and investing in cutting-edge logistics technology to streamline customs processes and enhance efficiency.

For instance, two years after RwandAir delivered its first cargo aircraft, the 737-800SF, it continues to see growing demand for dedicated freighter operations.

Jean Bosco Gakwaya, director of cargo at RwandAir, explained in a podcast the airline’s plan to develop its freighter operations by exploring options to expand the fleet to handle a growing demand.

“We are looking at bringing in the widebody to react to the demand… We are also trying to see that we try to connect the Rwandan private sector to the rest of the world,” he revealed in a December 2024 interview on the cargofacts.com podcast.

Projections show Africa’s cargo and air traffic will continue to soar. Growth is projected at 4.3 percent and 3.9 percent annually until 2045—outpacing the global average, according to the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Consistently, the continent's luxury tourism will witness a boom in 2025, with trends favouring eco-tourism in Kenya and Tanzania, Cape Town’s cultural allure, and wellness escapes in Mauritius, Rwanda, and Botswana, according to a 2024 report by Marriott Bonvoy’s Ticket to Travel research.







