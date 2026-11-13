Me, I won’t agree to be robbed of a whole 500!

As I write this, my simu-janja is indicating the temperature is 33 degrees centigrade. My gadget must be lying; I say to myself!

Why, because I feel like the temperature is much higher that...maybe 38C or more! I could melt any moment from now.

With this heat, a man is justified to crave for a drink all the time. And those who aren’t obliged to be at some workplace as a matter of fact find a justification to enter a drinking joint to have a cold beer at midmorning, even if it is not even a weekend.

By the way, do we have any regulation that guide us as to what time we may drink and what time we may not?

I am just kidding I know we have a regulatory law to this effect but who cares? You cannot regulate people’s drinking hours when you aren’t their employer, can you? One will argue. Acha watu wanywe, ni pesa zao!

At least that is what fellows who work shifts, or the self-employed who comprise the majority of our republic’s workforce, will tell you. A crooked way of looking at things, but that’s Wabongo for you!

Now with this scathing heat, a bodaboda have an excuse to dash to a convenient beer joint at any hour of the day to cool his throat with a cold beer or two.

Then, he’ll go back to his kituo to wait for a potential passenger.

Given the ruthless heat, most of us would rather spend two thou or even three to get to our destination, however short.

Yes, that’s better than spending an indefinite period waiting for a daladala at a bus stand under than the scorching El Nino sun!

Today, as you enter this bar you’ve come to cherish for its lack ear-splitting noise in the name of music common in our kind of bars, I find it unusually occupied. It is early in the evening.

I speak to Massawe, a garage operator, “Hello, how come everybody is in this ka-bar, which has only three wahudumu and low quality kitchen?”

Massawe replies, “Kwani, you don’t know?”

“I don’t know anything unless you tell me...what is it?”

“It is the price...here they’re selling beer at two thousand only, the other two bars across the road are selling at two fifty!”

“Oh, I didn’t know that... I escaped the two bars long ago because I didn’t like their noise,” I say.

“I never minded the noise; actually I enjoy loud music because it increases the vibe, but the idea of paying an extra five hundred without any clear justification isn’t acceptable to me!” says Massawe. Another drinker, Peter, agrees with him.

A number of drinking joints in our wider neighbourhood have pushed the price of the popular 330ml brands, which include my Castro Laiti, from 2k to 2.5k.

I personally thought that was okay, for it has been long since the price stayed fixed at 2k, despite upward tax adjustments by successive finance ministers at every fiscal-end speech.

When I soon realised there were numerous establishments, including Family, that are selling at the usual, drinker-friendly price of 2k,

I said damn to those bent at robbing me of my hard-earned 500 hundred. They won’t see me in their bars again!

I have actually heard rumours that there is a bar not very far from our neighbourhood that sells beer at 1.5k.