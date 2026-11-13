A good CV is not enough; character should count in leadership

The past few weeks have got me thinking… Maybe when hiring people, we need to look beyond impressive skills and years of experience. You know, that little thing called character!

Think about it. When recruiting someone, the first things we look at are academic qualifications, professional experience, skills and the university they attended.

We scrutinise CVs, call referees, ask whether they are hard-working, reliable and good team players.

We admire beautifully formatted portfolios and get impressed by degrees, master's degrees, PhDs and 20 years of experience. Very impressive stuff!

But perhaps it's time we also started evaluating the character of the individuals to whom we are about to assign an office, a title, and the authority to impact other people's lives negatively.

Because, apparently, being qualified and being decent are two separate achievements!

We have mastered the art of measuring professional competence, but some jobs require something that cannot be framed and hung on an office wall: basic humanity.

Imagine a doctor with impressive medical qualifications but absolutely no compassion or integrity.

You have someone who knows the human body inside out but somehow struggles to recognise the human being lying in front of them. What exactly are we doing here?

And teachers! If your teaching style involves humiliating a child for getting an answer wrong, perhaps you need a refresher course yourself. Knowing mathematics and knowing how to teach it are two different things.

A child getting 2 + 2 wrong should not leave your classroom questioning their entire existence.

Then come our brothers and sisters in uniform. These are the very people entrusted with protecting us and our property.

Now imagine that the individuals who are supposed to protect you become the very reason you need protection. A uniform is supposed to represent responsibility, not a VIP pass to abuse power.

Wearing one does not automatically come with a certificate of good character.

And let's talk about people handling money. Someone has an accounting degree, masters spreadsheets, prepares beautiful financial reports and can explain every figure in an Excel sheet.

Excellent! But if their relationship with other people's money is a little too romantic, we have a problem.

Public funds are not anyone's personal emergency savings account.

Not every unmonitored transaction is a blessing from above. And being good with numbers should not mean becoming creative with other people's money.

Then there are managers! Some people get promoted and immediately develop selective amnesia.

They forget they were once employees too. Suddenly, shouting becomes management, intimidation becomes leadership, and every meeting feels like a court hearing.

Relax! Your job title does not make you the Minister of Everybody's Suffering. You were promoted to manage people, not to make them regret waking up and coming to work.

You see, technical competence tells us whether someone can do a job. Character determines how they do their job, treat others, and use their authority.

Perhaps alongside degrees, experience and professional achievements, we should start taking integrity, empathy, emotional maturity and good morals just as seriously when filling positions of responsibility.

Yes, yes, an impressive CV might get you through the door, but we also need some assurance that you are a decent human being once you walk in.

A title does not automatically make you a leader. A uniform does not automatically make you a protector. And a corner office does not come with a certificate in humanity.

Some people don't need another promotion. They need a character development programme. And perhaps attendance should be compulsory!