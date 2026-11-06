Rowdy, loaded drinkers rule the roost in our kind of bars!

The days leading to the week that ended last Sunday were most exciting in our drinking joints. You see, Wabongo men don’t just like their drink; they like their football too.

So when there’s a lot of footballing going on, bar operators make a killing. More so when the country’s two soccer giants, Simba SC and Young Africans SC aka Yanga are involved. To my Uncle Kich, if a match doesn’t involve either Simba or Yanga, that can’t real football!

Uncle is a diehard Mwana-Simba and, as you would expect, his major pleasure is to see Yanga beaten, or at least, lose points, during a match against any team, local or foreign. That in itself makes him very thirsty.

Deep in the heart of virtually all football lovers in Bongo, there was a desire to see all our four teams—two participating in CAF Confederation Cup 2026/27 and the other two in the CAF Championship League 2026/27—make it to the group stage. But we don’t show it!

Simba fans urged Madagascar’s CFFA players to score against Yanga, while Yanga fans cheered on Equatorial Guinea’s 15 de Agosto strikers to humiliate Simba!

The outcomes in both of the internationals, however, were wins for our boys in the home and away tourneys. We’re all happy.

In the CAF Confederation Cup series, Singida Black Stars demolished Kenya’s difficult side, the Tusker FC; then, Azam FC whipped Egypt’s ZED Football Club.

And by the way, the only foreign sides that don’t enjoy even a modicum of Wabongo football lovers’ support are those which play against local teams that are neither Yanga nor Simba.

For this reason, argue Uncle Kich and Ndugu Esaya, Singida and Azam were able to sail through to the group stage at the expense of their tough opponents, because they enjoyed 100 per cent backing of Wabongo. Well, I say, everybody is entitled to their opinion, however farfetched.

As usual, there’re spoilers in every sphere of social life, even as we ‘re all poised to enjoy the exciting and refreshing football season. There’re all these drinkers who—much as they purport to watch football over their beer—relish engaging in noisy, useless arguments and jaundiced match analyses instead of focusing on what’s happening on the screen!

On this other day when I decide I’m going to watch the CFFA vs Yanga match at a convenient neighbourhood the bar which boasts the biggest screen in our locality, I got totally disappointed.

The level of music noise I heard when I was metres away made me conclude the game hadn’t yet started, but I was wrong. The game had actually started ten minutes or so earlier.

On the screen Yanga was battling it out with the Madagascans in a way that one couldn’t predict who’d beat the other. The trouble, however, was that you couldn’t hear the game commentators because of the very loud music.

I asked the lady akaunta if she could please reduce the noise but she said haiwezekani, while pointing to a group of rowdy fellows whose table was so full of bottles, you couldn’t see its surface!

I understood. I’m a three-beer man and there’s no way any serious bar operator will consider my whims and those of my ilk.

As I left in protest, I asked at least three patrons why they were staying put at this place with all the noise.

“Me,” I told them, sounding very aghast, “I’m shifting to the civilised bar across the road...they respect customers there!”