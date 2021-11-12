Mwasiti: Narrates her resilent music journey in Bongo Flava

By Ramadhani Ismail More by this Author

With the current trend of ‘kiki’ and personal life scandals, it is almost impossible for entertainment players, especially musicians to swing on the radar due to their good work and not otherwise. But Mwasiti, one of the top female Bongo Flava legends, proves otherwise.

Her real name Mwasiti Almasi Yusuph surprised music enthusiasts and the music community recently with a new collective dubbed, “The Black Butterfly” when some thought the Queen rested her case in the music scene.

But the talented female singer isn’t done with the industry just yet. Her recent released body of work, ‘The Black Butterfly,’ is a combination of different sounds in five different songs which also feature four different artistes namely; Mimi Mars, Rosa Ree, Baba Levo and Dogo Janja.

‘The Black Butterfly’ EP was produced by BinLaden and Frankin, adds up to her belt with the previous two albums namely; ‘Nambie’ and ‘Complete Woman’.

Mwasiti, famously known by her ‘Nalivua Pendo’ hit song, started her music journey when she was still a young girl. With her mother’s support, she nurtured her talent to the Black Butterfly singer she is currently.

In all those years, Mwasiti has managed to maintain her status and avoid scandals, despite the industry being full of them. And some created on purpose.

She says, “clear boundaries” is her secret recipe. There is a clear demarcation between her music life and her personal life.

The same Bongo Flava artiste, who represented Tanzania in Addis Ababa at the African Development Forum organized by UNICEF in 2006, is still seen in ‘the Black Butterfly’ EP and even better.

As you know, Bongo Flava every day has been bringing new flavors to the audience, but the past generation still has its place and the opportunities themselves come from where these artistes show that music is still affordable by continuing to create glorious works, works that gather old fans and new generation fans.

If you do not have a weapon that will help you to lead the way in life, then every step you take, you are going to lose something of value that you will later regret.

Mwasiti says that she is strict when it comes to work, and that she is a person who likes to listen more and she respect every idea and contribution that is going to build her music and life in general.

“I respect everybody and their opinions in general. From the elders and children. I respect my fans, I listen to everyone who wants to build with me, I think that’s the weapon that made me continue to remain hostile,” she says. Being one of the legends in the Bongo Flava industry, Mwasiti says the game has become more vibrant, competitive and complicated.

“In the past, music needed three things, radio, newspaper and people, but currently there are many other things that an artiste would need to use and make her or his success. And there are a number of players, which is good,” she says.

Despite that, recognition is still low, there are not many awards being organised.

“I remember our time, when I was not so new in the game, there were a few awards, here at home and from our neighbours Kenya and some from MTV”.

She adds that, now social media seems like the only platform for artistes to be known, trend, do promo and the like.

Mwasiti says the EP name ‘the Black Butterfly ‘ means that being born again, daring, waking up and working on achieving your goals.

She says one of her songs inside the black butterfly, ‘Maringo’ featuring Mimi Mars tells her life story as she has been through a lot in life and music but she managed to keep her head up high and remain in the game.

The Maringo hit is dedicated to a girl child somewhere with a dream of getting far.

In January 2022, Mwasiti expects to release her third Album that will feature a number of artistes from Tanzania and abroad. Her debut song, popularly known as “Niambie”, won the Tanzania Music Awards as Best New comer artiste and was nominated for the ‘Best Zouk song’.