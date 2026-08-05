How 2030 is quietly reshaping Tanzania’s political landscape

Dar es Salaam. Less than a year after Tanzania’s 2025 General Election, the country’s political conversation is already shifting towards a contest that remains four years away.

Across both the ruling party and the opposition, political actors are increasingly looking beyond the last election and positioning themselves for 2030, when President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to leave office after completing her constitutionally-permitted two terms.

Although no party has officially opened the race, analysts say the early political manoeuvring reflects a familiar transition in Tanzania’s politics whenever an incumbent president approaches the end of a final term.

Political observers say the competition for influence ahead of 2030 is already taking shape within party structures, where leadership positions, internal alliances and organisational strength are expected to determine who gains an advantage before presidential nominations are made.

Political analyst Salbinus David of the University of Dar es Salaam said Tanzania has entered what political scientists commonly describe as succession politics.

“Once it becomes constitutionally clear that an incumbent president will complete the final term, political actors naturally begin repositioning themselves for the next leadership cycle,” he said.

According to him, political competition often begins long before official campaigns because parties and individual politicians seek to establish influence within their organisations.

“Internal party processes are increasingly viewed as investments towards future national leadership. Whoever controls influential party structures often enjoys strategic advantages during presidential nominations,” he said.

That reality has placed the ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) under particular scrutiny.

With President Hassan expected to complete her final constitutional term in 2030, the ruling party will eventually have to identify a new presidential flag bearer for the first time since the transition from Jakaya Kikwete to John Magufuli in 2015.

Although senior party leaders insist succession discussions are premature, repeated public warnings against early campaigns suggest the leadership is aware of growing political interest surrounding the next transition.

Earlier this year, CCM ViceChairman for Mainland Tanzania Stephen Wasira cautioned members against creating political factions ahead of time, warning that such behaviour violated party principles and threatened unity.

More recently, CCM Parents Wing Chairman and National Executive Committee member Rajabu Maganya urged members harbouring presidential ambitions to respect party discipline.

“Those who want the presidency should not destabilise CCM. The interests of the party and the nation must come before personal ambitions,” he said.

Prime Minister Mwigulu Nchemba has also warned against politicians shifting their focus towards future elections instead of development priorities, criticising attempts to introduce tribal and religious narratives into political debate.

The succession debate later reached Parliament when Tunguu MP Simai Mohammed Said invoked the biblical reference to ‘Judas’ while warning against alleged betrayal within the ruling party, remarks that political commentators interpreted as reflecting growing internal competition.

However, analysts say succession politics is not only a CCM issue.

State University of Zanzibar political analyst Ali Makame Ussi said all major political parties face organisational challenges when preparing for leadership transitions.

“It is perfectly normal for politicians to think about the future. Every political party must prepare future leaders. The challenge comes when succession politics starts weakening institutional discipline or creating permanent factions,” he said.

He said opposition parties are also undergoing internal adjustments as they prepare for the next political cycle.

“No party is immune. Whether ruling or opposition, every organisation approaching a major leadership transition must balance legitimate political ambition with institutional stability.”

Those dynamics are already visible within Chadema.

The opposition party entered a new phase after Tundu Lissu succeeded Freeman Mbowe as national chairman, ending one of the longest leadership chapters in Tanzania’s opposition politics.

The leadership change created expectations of a new direction for the party as it prepares for future political contests.

However, Lissu’s ongoing legal proceedings have introduced uncertainty over the party’s long-term strategy, prompting discussions among supporters about strengthening structures while ensuring leadership continuity.

CHAUMMA leaders during the party’s congress held in Dar es Salaam ahead of the 2025 General Election. PHOTO | FILE.

Political observers say Chadema’s challenge will be maintaining internal cohesion, expanding its grassroots networks and presenting a strong alternative ahead of 2030.

Beyond leadership questions, analysts say the party must also focus on rebuilding organisational structures and ensuring that internal competition does not weaken its electoral ambitions.

Meanwhile, ACT-Wazalendo is also entering a period of strategic repositioning.

The party is expected to focus on strengthening its internal structures, expanding grassroots mobilisation and consolidating leadership as it prepares for the next electoral cycle.

Analysts say the years before 2030 provide ACT-Wazalendo with an opportunity to increase its national influence by building stronger party networks and developing a clear political agenda.

Other opposition parties are also expected to use the period ahead to rebuild their organisations, attract new members and redefine their political identities.

Political observers argue that the period between elections often provides parties with the opportunity to prepare quietly, away from the pressure of campaigns, by strengthening structures and identifying future leaders.

Dr Baraka Mfinanga said the increase in political activity should not be considered unusual because serious electoral preparation begins years before voters return to the ballot box.

“Political parties exist to compete for state power through democratic means, so leadership competition is inevitable. However, voters also expect parties to continue discussing economic development, public services and governance rather than becoming permanently consumed by internal politics,” he noted.

According to him, the challenge for political parties is managing ambition while protecting institutional stability.

“Strong parties are not those without competition. They are those capable of managing competition without allowing it to destroy unity or institutional credibility.”

Dr Mfinanga said the coming years would test whether Tanzania’s political parties can manage leadership transitions through democratic processes rather than personal loyalties.

He added that although succession politics is unavoidable, parties must ensure internal contests do not overshadow issues affecting citizens, including economic development, public services and governance.

Mr David also warned that early succession battles could divert attention from broader political responsibilities.

“When succession debates begin too early, parties risk spending more energy managing internal rivalries than developing policy alternatives or strengthening democratic institutions. Healthy competition is expected, but it should not overshadow governance,” he said.

For Prof Ussi, leadership competition itself is not the problem.

Rather, he argues that the real test lies in whether parties can manage succession through transparent systems and respect for internal rules.