Fuel prices fall across Tanzania as global oil costs ease

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian motorists and businesses are set to benefit from lower fuel prices after the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) announced a reduction in the retail prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene for August.

The new price caps, which took effect on Wednesday, August 5, show that petrol prices have fallen by Sh92 per litre, diesel by Sh204 per litre, and kerosene by Sh440 per litre compared to the previous month.

In Dar es Salaam, the maximum retail prices have been set at Sh3,898 per litre for petrol, Sh3,978 for diesel, and Sh4,003 for kerosene.

EWURA attributed the decline primarily to lower prices in the international petroleum market, despite continued price fluctuations linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The regulator said it continues to monitor global market developments and adjust domestic fuel prices in line with its pricing formula.

The revised prices are expected to ease transport and operating costs for businesses while offering some relief to households facing high living expenses.

Lower diesel prices, in particular, could reduce costs in sectors such as transport, agriculture and manufacturing, where the fuel is widely used.