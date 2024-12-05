How digital transformation redefines Tanzanian politics

Dar es Salaam. The integration of digital tools into political operations seems to transform Tanzania’s political landscape.

From YouTube channels to digital membership cards and online meetings, political parties are embracing technology to engage voters in innovative ways.

This transition reflects an alignment with modern trends and a growing recognition of the influence of technology in shaping political engagement.

This digital evolution did not occur overnight. Over the past five years, Tanzanian political parties have gradually integrated technology into their operations, spurred by growing internet penetration and the proliferation of smartphones.

Initially, parties used social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to share updates and rally support during elections.

Today, this has expanded to include advanced digital tools such as mobile payment systems for membership fees, live-streamed meetings, and interactive apps that connect voters to party activities.

Political parties are clear about why they have decided to go digital.

According to director of Communication, Ideology, and External Relations of Chadema, John Mrema, platforms like YouTube enable the party to bypass traditional barriers and directly connect with its supporters.

“The youth are the majority in this country, and they are more digitally connected than any other demographic. By going digital, we are speaking their language and ensuring they have access to our programs and ideologies,” he shares.

Similarly, deputy Secretary General of CUF, Ms Magdalena Sakaya, emphasized the importance of modernizing party operations.

“Digital membership cards and online payment systems make it easier for our members to participate actively in party affairs. This is about making politics accessible to everyone, regardless of their location,” she says.

For his part, the NCCR-Mageuzi’s Vice Chairman for Mainland Tanzania, Mr Joseph Selasini, digital tools provide a cost-effective means of staying competitive.

“With limited resources, we have to be strategic. Platforms like social media allow us to reach our supporters without the high costs associated with traditional media,” he notes.

He went on to say that online meetings and digital communication have become indispensable for organising and mobilizing supporters.

The ruling party, CCM, has also embraced digitalisation to maintain its political dominance.

The party’s secretary for Publicity and Ideology, Mr Amos Makalla reveals, “Digital platforms allow us to communicate our policies more effectively and respond to citizens’ concerns in real time. This is part of our commitment to modernization and inclusivity.”

According to Mr Makalla, CCM’s digital efforts are designed to ensure that it remains at the forefront of innovation in Tanzanian politics.

For ACT-Wazalendo, digitalisation represents a means of amplifying their voice in a competitive political environment. Mr Ado Shaibu, the party’s Secretary General, explains, “Traditional media often favours larger parties, leaving smaller ones like ours at a disadvantage. By going digital, we can bypass these barriers and speak directly to the electorate.”

He described this shift as a democratizing force that levels the playing field for all parties.

However, political analysts have agreed that this digital transformation has far-reaching implications for Tanzanian politics.

The political analyst at the Open University of Tanzania, Dr Revocatus Kabobe, highlighted that social media, websites, and messaging apps allow parties to engage with citizens more efficiently, especially the youth.

“These platforms enhance political participation and foster greater connectivity between parties and voters,” he says.

With similar sentiments, Prof Makame Ali Ussi of the State University of Zanzibar points out that the ability to engage the youth, who constitute the largest demographic group in Tanzania, is a recurring theme.

“The youth are the future of this country, and they are highly active online. Digital platforms are the most effective way to reach them and involve them in political processes,’ he asserts.

He adds that this shift is not just about technology but about recognizing the needs and preferences of a changing electorate.

Another benefit of digitalization is its potential to enhance transparency and accountability.

A political scientist at the University of Dodoma, Dr Paul Loisulie, notes that with digital platforms, citizens can easily access information about party policies and campaign promises.

“This increases transparency and allows voters to hold politicians accountable for their actions,” he shares.

Dr Loisulie argues that the digital space creates a public record that can be used to monitor political commitments.

However, transparency comes with its own set of challenges, a political analyst at the University of Dar es Salaam, Dr Onesmo Kyauke, warns about the risks of misinformation.

“The same platforms that promote transparency can also spread false information,” he says.

He continues: “Parties need to be vigilant and proactive in combating misinformation to protect the integrity of political discourse.”

According to Dr Kyauke, this requires not just technological solutions but also educational efforts to improve digital literacy among the population.

The move towards digitalisation also disrupts traditional party structures and media dynamics.

Dr Kabobe observes that smaller and opposition parties now have more opportunities to reach voters directly, bypassing state-controlled or private media.

“This levels the playing field and allows for a more diverse range of voices in political discussions,” he says. However, he cautions that the digital divide remains a significant challenge, particularly for rural communities with limited internet access. Dr Loisulie echoed this concern, emphasising the importance of inclusivity.

“While urban areas benefit from widespread internet access, rural populations often lack the infrastructure to participate fully in digital politics,” he reveals.

Dr Loisulie went on to share that in order for political parties to balance their digital strategies with traditional outreach methods to ensure no one is left behind.

Despite these challenges, the digitalization of political parties represents a transformative moment in Tanzanian politics.

Professor Ussi believes that the long-term impact of this shift will depend on how well parties and citizens adapt to the new realities.

“Digital tools offer immense potential for positive change, but this potential can only be realized if the associated risks are addressed,” he says. According to him, as Tanzania embraces this digital era, the implications for its political landscape are profound.

“Parties are not only modernising their operations but also redefining the relationship between politicians and voters.

“The ability to engage directly with the electorate, foster transparency, and mobilize support in innovative ways marks a significant departure from traditional practices,” he explains.

However, this transformation demands careful navigation. Issues such as misinformation, regulatory challenges, and the digital divide highlight the complexities of this shift.