Why constitution writing matters

Reviving the new Constitution writing process is a major agenda for main opposition political parties. This is despite the government’s position that it needed more time to revive the country’s economy, which has been adversely hit by Covid-19.

Eleven political parties supported the government’s stance last week, but the likes of Chadema, ACT-Wazalendo, CUF and NCCR-Mageuzi, which boast huge following maintain that the document was highly needed now.

CUF national chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, visited Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) headquarters in Dar es Salaam during which he explained the significance of the document in building a vibrant and sustainable economy as well as maintaining the country’s peace and security as narrated by POLITICAL PLATFORM REPORTER LOUIS KOLUMBIA: Read on





Question: What is the CUF position following President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s statement that the new constitution should wait for the government to revive the country’s economy?

Answer: I’m disappointed with the President’s statement because it contravenes the promises she made through her maiden speech in Parliament to strengthen democracy as an important tool in building the country’s growing economy.

Advertisement

Launching the 11th Parliament, former President John Magufuli pledged to complete the process inherited from his predecessor (Jakaya Kikwete) something he repeated when inaugurating the 12th Parliament.

The late Magufuli promised to complete all promises made in 2015 during his second phase and distributed to the MPs copies of the speech he delivered in 2015.

Having served as the Constitution Assembly Vice Chairperson, President Hassan knows the importance of the document.

Dr Magufuli was courageous in making decisions as he did after rising to the helm of CCM as its national chairman when he declared and implemented the relocation to Dodoma--the decision which was not implemented since 1971.

Similarly, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) commenced, despite the Tanzania National Electric Supply Company (Tanesco’s) plan showing it was supposed to start between 2035 and 2040.

But, President Hassan is not President Magufuli to imitate his style; therefore, she is supposed to lead democratically in a participatory way in order for her leadership to excel.

The 2020 general election situation described as a tsunami by former President Jakaya Kikwete cannot take us peacefully to the 2025 elections as chaos may erupt in the country.

President Samia should therefore know that the on-going trend will destroy the country, the new constitution should be provided earlier for smooth preparations of future elections.

The good thing is that principles governing the new constitution have been well articulated in the Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba’s draft constitution.

Though some issues were included in the Proposed Constitution, we still need to have an audience with President Hassan.

I believe that President Hassan can reverse things and become the best President deserving the prestigious MO Ibrahim award.





Q: There is confusion about the origin of the new constitution demand. In your understanding, does demand for the document come from leaders or citizens?

A: The demand for the document originates from citizens and the fact can be well confirmed by the defunct Constitution Review Commission (CRC) chairman Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba.

She is aware through the documented citizen opinions how they complained of life hardship, ethics deterioration, unaccountability etc demanding the document in order to have accountable and a responsible government.





Q: The opposition walked out during the Constitution Assembly, despite agreements reached with ex-President Jakaya Kikwete. Why did you do so and yet complain of similar issues that were part of the agreement?

A: We walked out on the Assembly after CCM MPs rejected accommodation of key people’s opinions coordinated by the CRC.

The opposition had to agree with Mr Kikwete that some issues had to be amended to allow thorough participation in the 2015 general election including creating an independent Electoral Commission.

They include a presidential candidate garnering over 50 percent of cast ballots should not be declared the winner until completion of the election process. Unfortunately, the agreement didn’t work?





Q: Why did the opposition participate in 2015 if the agreements were breached?

A: Changes and democracy are processes. Our participation aimed at providing us with a learning opportunity that has enabled us to understand weaknesses in our constitution as well as those linked to the electoral body.

Therefore, we participated to ensure that increased knowledge on problems we are facing would put us in a position of making change one day.





Q: What promising changes do opposition parties see now in the political arena as compared to the previous five years?

A: Politics were tough between 2015 and 2020, during which it was difficult even to hold rallies and closed door meetings.

However, we decided to participate in the 2020 general election that was marred by numerous irregularities.

I wasn’t surprised when the US based Freedom House Organisation showed that Tanzania’s score had dropped to 34 in 2020 down from 64 of 100 recorded in 2015 in the areas of democracy and people’s freedom.





Q: After contesting presidency since 1995, when are you thinking about retiring?

A: I can retire anytime from now. However, the number of times one has contested is not a matter of concern.

US President Joe Biden won presidency in 2020 after contesting since 1986; likewise the former Senegal President Abdoulaye Wade won in 2000 after contesting since 1975.

However, this doesn’t mean I’m going to stand for the 2025 elections because my family has counted huge losses since my involvement in politics.

I call upon the youth to contest different leadership positions including national chairmanship during the intra-party elections.

The Cuf chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, (centre) on arrival at Mwananchi Communications Limited for an interview recently. PHOTO |FILE





Q: There are claims that you are sabotaging the opposition in favour of CCM. What is your take on this?

A: I’ve heard these allegations that gained momentum in 2015 when I stepped down protesting the arrival and nomination of former Prime Minister Edward Lowassa as the opposition presidential flag bearer.

Despite the fact that I, my Chadema and NCCR-Mageuzi counterparts Dr Wilbroad Slaa and Dr George Kahangwa respectively had resolved to support Dr Slaa, it was also difficult to campaign for Mr Lowassa as he was linked to graft scandals.





I had to resign, but reclaimed my position later after the general election, therefore, these are mere propaganda circulated by people who do not wish me well and the party in general.









Q: CUF split into two factions due to leadership wrangles with one of the sections joining ACT-Wazalendo. Are you ready to cooperate with them?

A: During the commemoration of the 2001 killings of our Zanzibar members in January, 2021, I officially welcomed anybody wishing to return, not only from ACT-Wazalendo, but other political parties.

That is why we issued a strong statement condemning the arrest and arraignment of Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe over terrorism charges because we believe on unity and cooperation.





Q: How is CUF surviving financially?

A: The situation is critical because we have been getting the government subsidy between Sh5 million and Sh8 million per month after getting three MPs; two in Zanzibar and one in Mainland Tanzania contrary to our expectations.

This has forced us to write to the Registrar of Political Parties seeking clarification on the actual amount we are supposed to get; also we call upon members to resume supporting their party financially.





Q: What has CUF learnt from the recent general election in Zambia?

A: I congratulate the new President for victory and the outgoing for conceding defeat.

However, Zambia has an independent electoral commission unlike Tanzania.

Not only that we need to win elections, but also to increase the level of our freedom so that opposition legislators can deliberate on most issues of national interest.

If the number of opposition MPs could be enough, the recently endorsed mobile money transfer charges would have been rejected for the interest of citizens and this is among the reasons we demand the new constitution