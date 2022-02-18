Sauti za Busara: The music vibe continues

By BEATRICE MATERU More by this Author

The 19th edition of Sauti za Busara, one of Africa’s finest music festival reached its peak at the weekend with a taste of Singeli – Tanzania’s music melody – and a message of hope from the government for the continuity of the extravaganza.

The three-day music festival took place at the magical and historical Old Fort in Stone Town, Archipelago Island of Zanzibar, from February 11 to midnight February 13.

Giving music enthusiasts a memorable experience of outstanding artistes from a diverse range of African rich genre and vibe, from the likes of Bongo Flava from Tanzania’s renowned R&B artiste Ben Pol, Sampa the Great’s dancehall-Hip-hop exports, Zanzibar’s classic taarabu melodies to Singeli, Tanzania’s high speed dance music.

For three nights those in attendance were entertained to a rich list of African melodies and vibe at a unique and historic setting of the Old Fort, built by Busaidi Omani Arabs in late 1600s

This year’s Sauti za Busara Swahili for ‘Sounds of Wisdom’ witnessed thousands of party goers attending from different parts of the continent than ever before.

The festival drew more than 10,000 fans from near parts of the African continent including Zambia, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Uganda, Kenya and far other parts of the globe including France, Germany, Russia, The Netherlands and other European Union countries.

Advertisement





Sauti za Busara Festival director Yusuf Mahmoud addresses the audience on the opening night of the 2022 edition

“This is the second time we are holding the festival during the pandemic, but I am very grateful to see a number of African faces this year more than ever before,” noted Yusuf Mohmoud, festival director

Like fans, Sauti za Busara arrayed performances from artistes drown from especially eastern and southern parts of the continent including Uganda, South Africa, Congo, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Tanzania, both the mainland and Zanzibar.

“This is the best festival in the region and I have never missed it,” said Karunde Jamal from Tanzania mainland. She adds that apart from the live music and rhythms, she enjoyed the isle’s food and the serenity beach as well.

Fanie Fayar, female artiste from Congo, came to Sauti za Busara for the first time this year.

South Africa's Nomfusi on stage at the Sauti za Busara music festival

She says, “I wanted to be here, I made that my number one resolution for 2022. It is amazing not only to perform but to get together with fellow African artistes, network and to reconnect. I told myself I wouldn’t miss it for anything,”

This year’s festival is held under the theme ‘Amplifying Women’s Voices’

Revellers queued from as early as 2pm on Friday to purchase their tickets that were being sold at Tsh16,000 ($7) for residents, Tsh120,000 ($52) for other African citizens, while Tsh240,000 ($104) for international visitors.

The VIP grandstand three-day pass was sold at Tsh360,000 ($156).

Each night, the music festival closed curtains with the country’s own artistes. From Zan Ubuntu from Zanzibar for the opening night, to Siti and the Band to Shalo Mwamba giving partygoers a taste of Tanzania’s speed-up music sound called Singeli.

Sauti za Busara kicked off with Upendo Manase, an afro-fusion artiste from Zanzibar.

For three days, party goers enjoyed performances from eight artistes per night, a taste of Zanzibar’s classic Taarab group Nadi Ikwan Safaa, Tanzania’s renowned Bongo Flava artiste, Ben Pol, Zimbabwe’s Evans MPfumela Mapfumo, South Africa’s Msaki and Sjava and Congo Brazaville’s Fanie Fayar took the fans through an extraordinary music tour

“I rehearsed for at least three weeks for the festival. I took the invitation wholeheartedly and with so much respect as this is one of the biggest music platforms not only in East Africa, but also the whole continent,” commented Ben Pol.

He expressed how amazed he was when fans were calling him back on stage after he had just finished to perform. “I stood at the staircase debating if I should go back or not. That calling and sound of cheer from the audience was the best moment for me,” he said.

This is the second edition of the East Africa’s extravaganza to close with Singeli, Tanzania’s pride.