Screens without borders: How 2025’s films redefined global cinema

Movies have always been the great escape. They offer what reality often withholds, things like optimistic endings, passionate romances, moral clarity, and the comforting illusion that chaos can be resolved within two hours.

And when life feels heavier and more destabilising than fiction, the cinema is a good escape and carries an unmistakable pulse of reality. The screen did not merely distract; it reflected, provoked, and, at times, unsettled.

As 2025 draws to a close, one truth stands clear, great storytelling knows no borders.

This year’s cinema was shaped by global box office juggernauts, intimate festival favourites, and locally produced gems that travelled far beyond their points of origin.

Together, they painted a picture of an industry that is increasingly multipolar—less dominated by a single cultural centre and more responsive to diverse voices, experiences, and aesthetics.

On the blockbuster front, international hits reminded the world that Hollywood is no longer the sole engine of spectacle.

Ne Zha 2 emerged as a global animation phenomenon, blending Chinese mythology with emotional depth and dazzling visuals. Its extraordinary success underscored the growing influence of non-Hollywood cinema and the appetite for stories rooted in specific cultures yet universal in feeling.

Similarly, Zootopia 2 returned audiences to its vibrant metropolis with a timely exploration of inclusion, fear, and community, balancing humour with social commentary that resonated across generations and borders.

Disney continued its strategy of revisiting beloved classics with the live-action Lilo & Stitch, which managed to update a cherished story without losing its emotional core. By leaning into themes of family, loss, and belonging, the film struck a chord with both nostalgic adults and new viewers.

In a different register, A Minecraft Movie demonstrated the cinematic potential of gaming culture, translating an interactive world into a colourful, imaginative experience that captivated younger audiences worldwide.

Its success reaffirmed that the language of modern blockbuster cinema is expanding, shaped as much by digital play as by traditional storytelling.

Franchise power remained strong in 2025, but not without evolution. Jurassic World: Rebirth fused nostalgia with cutting-edge visual effects, reminding audiences why dinosaurs still inspire awe decades after their first roar on screen.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning brought one of cinema’s most durable action franchises to a close, delivering globe-spanning stunts and high-octane set pieces while also offering a sense of finality rarely afforded to long-running series.

Meanwhile, a refreshed Superman sought to balance spectacle with introspection, presenting a hero defined not just by strength but by moral choice, appealing to both devoted fans and a new generation.

Animation, once again, proved to be one of the most globally fluid forms of cinema. Japanese anime continued its ascent with Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, whose breathtaking animation and emotionally charged storytelling transcended language and geography. The film’s worldwide reception highlighted anime’s ability to command the same cultural attention as live-action blockbusters.

Similarly, How to Train Your Dragon offered emotional closure for long-time fans, reaffirming that animated adventures can mature alongside their audiences without losing their sense of wonder.

Even niche genres found room to thrive. F1: The Movie transformed the high-speed world of Formula One into a cinematic spectacle, pairing adrenaline-fuelled racing sequences with character-driven drama. Its global appeal demonstrated that specialised subjects, when handled with ambition and craft, can reach far beyond their core fan bases.

Yet while Hollywood and global studios dominated box office headlines, some of the most meaningful progress in 2025 occurred elsewhere. Across Africa, film industries continued to expand their reach, telling culturally rich stories that increasingly found international audiences through festivals and streaming platforms.

Nollywood sustained its prolific output, while Swahili-language cinema and regional industries gained greater visibility and confidence.

South Africa stood out with a diverse slate of productions that bridged local relevance and global appeal. The crime drama The Heart Is a Muscle, which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival, showcased the country’s capacity for gritty, socially grounded storytelling.

On the lighter end of the spectrum, romantic comedies such as Meet the Khumalos and Semi-Soeter found enthusiastic audiences on Netflix, demonstrating that local humour and cultural specificity can translate effectively on global platforms.

The true-crime docuseries Beauty and the Bester, released on Netflix in September, became a worldwide talking point. Its exploration of the notorious Thabo Bester prison escape highlighted not only a shocking real-life story but also the continent’s growing strength in factual, investigative storytelling.

East Africa also made notable strides. The Kenyan documentary Truck Mama premiered at the Red Sea International Film Festival, while the short film Owadwa competed in the festival’s Shorts Competition, signalling increased recognition for emerging filmmakers.

The feature film Sarah, directed by Nick Reding and executive produced by Wanuri Kahiu, tackled urgent social issues such as female genital cutting and early marriage, positioning cinema as a tool for both storytelling and advocacy ahead of its 2025 release.

Uganda’s Mad Bounty and the Midnight Gun gained visibility through the Red Sea Souk Project Market, while Kenyan productions Widow Champion and The Shadow Scholars represented the region at Tribeca, further embedding East African voices within the global festival circuit.

On the streaming front, Netflix crime comedy Inside Job, written by Tanzanian-born Angela Ruhinda, premiered in June, marking another milestone for East African writers breaking into international platforms.

Taken together, the films of 2025 tell a story of convergence. Spectacle and substance, escapism and confrontation, and local specificity and global reach all coexisted on screens large and small.