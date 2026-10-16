Room for improvement: What tourists hope would change

“Multiple times I was poked awake by vendors holding their items in my face. One guy literally placed his souvenirs on my chest while I was napping, then stood over me just staring at me as I woke up. He refused to leave until I got security,” said Keshyesh.
“He found me every single day and always pretended he didn't know me,” he added. Keshyesh, a TripAdvisor reviewer recounting his time in Nungwi, Zanzibar. Experiences vary. Notwithstanding that, Nungwi is known for its white sands and clear turquoise water, with traditional dhows sailing tourists onto the Indian Ocean to watch the sunset.