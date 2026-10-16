Room for improvement: What tourists hope would change

“Multiple times I was poked awake by vendors holding their items in my face. One guy literally placed his souvenirs on my chest while I was napping, then stood over me just staring at me as I woke up. He refused to leave until I got security,” said Keshyesh.

“He found me every single day and always pretended he didn't know me,” he added. Keshyesh, a TripAdvisor reviewer recounting his time in Nungwi, Zanzibar. Experiences vary. Notwithstanding that, Nungwi is known for its white sands and clear turquoise water, with traditional dhows sailing tourists onto the Indian Ocean to watch the sunset.

However, some elements on the island have tainted the impressions of some tourists who vacationed on the island. There have been warnings about beach boys and Maasai vendors swarming tourists strolling along the beach.

Encountering these vendors exhausts visitors trying to unwind and get fresh air.

Instead of peaceful walks, they end up avoiding vendors and repeatedly turning down their offers to buy the souvenirs they shove in their faces. “Saying “No” or “Hapana Asante” had absolutely zero effect. It's like talking to a brick wall,” he moaned.

First comes the souvenir on the face and a request for $10; if that doesn't work, a snorkeling tour offer follows, then a hike to Jozani forest or the turtle farm.

To prevent these unsolicited offers, most beachfront hotels and restaurants have stationed security guards and demarcated their portion of the beach as private to keep loiterers at bay. A similar experience occurs on the mainland in places like Moshi and Arusha.

But some tourists on the platform defended some genuine vendors who are just trying to earn an honest living. Clearly, local vendors have a right to work equally; they should draw a line between selling and bothering vacationers. Being considerate and empathetic could actually help in their sales pitch.

When Ricky (not his real name) from Atlanta, the United States, visited Dar es Salaam, he wanted to try local cuisine.

He walked into a restaurant known for its traditional dishes; it was scorching hot midday and the sun was at its brightest. He was exhausted and needed a cold drink. He sat down and waited for a server to approach him with a menu.

The restaurant was largely vacant, with very few patrons, but it took more than 30 minutes and repeated attempts to raise his hand to get their attention. Even when one came, her attitude left much to be desired.

His testimony has been echoed by a few tourists we spoke to. Tanzanians are known for their warmth and hospitality.

Unfortunately, this is not reflected in the hospitality sector, especially in mid-range restaurants and hotels, where it matters most.

The industry has first-hand encounters with most visitors who journey to Tanzania. Some have blamed a lack of adequate training among emerging service staff; hence, professionalism in that field leaves much to be desired.

Talking to one of the restaurant owners in Dar es Salaam, he conceded that hiring professionals as staff is much more expensive than simply picking youth with no skills. So, most of them have no knowledge of how to be welcoming and effectively cater to a patron.

“Professionals demand higher pay; that cuts into my profit margin. I can't risk it,” he said.

Unfortunately, these are the people who shape the general view foreign tourists will have of Tanzania and carry that impression with them—the same narrative they will pass on to their friends and families.

If owners and their staff knew how much of an impact their interactions with tourists have on the perception visitors form of the whole nation, they might give customer service the attention it deserves.

A 2023 Visitors’ Exit Survey report conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics and the Bank of Tanzania pointed out poor road conditions as one of the areas in dire need of improvement.

The concerns centred on road infrastructure leading to and within tourist attractions.

The report notes that approximately half of international visitors expressed overall satisfaction; however, they also highlighted road infrastructure as an area of concern.

A tourist shared his personal account of a safari in the Northern Circuit: “The landscape was more striking than expected. The animals were more numerous than expected. But the roads were worse than expected,” he said.

That was in 2023. By the time he flew out, he had witnessed construction work underway.

Although recent accounts attest to improved roads, poor infrastructure remains a concern, especially on roads leading to national parks.

Travellers have complained about rough roads and poorly signposted speed bumps, which can endanger drivers, especially at night.

Foreigners unfamiliar with Tanzanian roads have also raised concerns about unclear directions, difficult city traffic and challenging conditions on safari routes.

Several tourists recall getting stuck on muddy roads for hours, watching the sunset as they waited for help. Tanzania is, however, rapidly making improvements alongside the influx of tourists arriving in the country.

Recently, Tanzania's President Samia raised the alarm over the uncleanliness of Dar es Salaam, the commercial capital, which receives the highest number of international flights into the country.

This was corroborated by several tourists who were confronted with litter in the streets and poor waste management. Some visitors complained about rubbish on beaches and in the water, saying the environment does not match the pristine destination advertised online.

Since the President’s speech, several initiatives have been introduced, starting with efforts to change residents’ daily waste-disposal habits, particularly littering and the disposal of plastic bottles and other items used within the city.

A visitor, in a December 2025 post, described litter on beaches and in the sea in Zanzibar, including outside resort areas. Billboards have been mounted, urging residents to be more considerate in how they dispose of waste.

Across the city, more waste bins have been placed to encourage responsible waste disposal and beach-cleaning initiatives have also been witnessed.

Craig, a visitor from Canada who spent two weeks in Tanzania, testified on TripAdvisor to the amazing time he had in the country. “Everything was great, except for our experience at the airports: Kilimanjaro, Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar,” he wrote.

He continued: “The customer service and airport staff were completely unprofessional by any standards.” He mentioned difficulties getting a local flight when he wanted to leave Zanzibar.

Workers were unhelpful and unresponsive when he asked about the delays. “Actually, I saw three people sleeping at their desks when trying to ask questions about our flight, since there's next to no flight information at the airport,” he said.

He had to ask to speak to supervisors to get their flight itinerary in order. Several locals have substantiated similar experiences.

Tanzania has taken deliberate steps to improve flight reliability and how passenger complaints are handled. The Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) operates a customer complaints portal where passengers can submit complaints, receive a reference number and track their cases.

In November 2025, TCAA launched a passenger-rights awareness campaign at Julius Nyerere International Airport under the theme “Your Ticket, Your Rights.” It aimed to explain passengers’ rights and how to seek redress when an airline fails to meet its obligations.

In 2025, the Tanzanian government announced its target of attracting eight million tourists annually by 2030. It reiterated its ambitious plan in April 2026. The aim is to increase tourism’s contribution to the national economy from about 17 per cent to 20 per cent.

Purposeful steps have to be taken to ensure tourists visiting the country leave with a fulfilling experience that they can share back home.