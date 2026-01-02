How travel helps ease New Year expectations and life pressure

Zanzibar. Vicky (surname withheld) and her two friends were sipping cocktails and grooving to slow music in an affluent hotel in Zanzibar. She looked around, and it seemed that everyone in their proximity was of the older generation or international tourists.

She and her friends had decided to spend whatever money they had saved and booked a two-night holiday in Zanzibar. Her purse was depleted, but she knew if she stayed in the bustling Dar es Salaam for another day, she would crash out.

In her mid-thirties, her career seemed stalled. She had a bachelor’s degree and a job she didn’t like, but it kept the lights on and paid her bills, so it was a symbiotic partnership she couldn’t let go.

Vicky joins thousands of young Tanzanian professionals who, after finishing their degrees, scramble for whatever jobs are available in the market, which are not that many, and whatever opportunity knocks.

They embrace it, even if it’s not their passion; passion doesn’t pay bills. Needless to say, the frustration and unachieved expectations are likely to cause a downward spiral and bad decisions.

Something Vicky had seen a lot of, until she decided to step away. Stepping away gives one clarity. A fresh perspective on a common predicament that seems unsolvable. But oftentimes the step back removes all the clutter and offers solutions one never knew existed.

She found Zanzibar to be an ideal destination, but she didn’t want to travel on a tight budget, so she decided to save money and wait for her turn.

While on the island, she went to the Nungwi Mnarani turtle conservation ponds and waded into the water, and for the first time, she just relaxed. She later sat by the beach and sank into the chair without a worry about going to work, and she felt unsatisfied with it.

And that’s when an idea popped into her head. She really loves organising events; she had, in fact, organised a few for her friends, from the pre-wedding shoot to the actual wedding, and it was flawless, but it was a hobby for her, and she loved every minute of it. Sitting here under the clear blue Zanzibar sky, she pondered whether she could make it a real profession.

And that’s how she got started. Her new entrepreneurial venture was born in Zanzibar. What she needed was time away from a demanding job, but she got back to Dar as a determined entrepreneur with clarity on how to move into the next chapter in her life.

Fatma (surname withheld), a mother of three, had a successful career and a stable marriage, but her chubby body was an elephant in the room she refused to address. Though no one else seemed bothered or even cared about her weight. But deep down in her heart, she was discontented with her health.

Her ambitions and goals were blurred by her own unhealthy habits. One of her friends recommended she take her children hiking at Pugu Hills, just 25 kilometres southwest of Dar es Salaam. She reluctantly decided to give it a try.

The first few times on the nature trails were exhausting; she could hardly keep up with the rest of the group. But she noticed one thing: her children were happier than they had ever been.

She felt stronger and lighter. Her fear of the unknown was slowly evaporating. She got lost a few times while hiking; at some point, the darkness fell while they were still hiking.

She has always been uncomfortable with not being in control of any situation she immerses herself into. But this time around, deep in the forest, on top of the scenic Pugu hill, she had to let go and trust the rangers, and in a few hours, she was back on the ground and in her car, driving back home.

Since then, she has had to fear getting out of her shell. She kept going for hikes and made time for working out, and she is stepping into 2026 in a body she loves and is confident in. She has shed a lot of weight naturally, and she is more involved in her kids’ lives than ever before.

She owes it back to the first time she tried hiking. Hiking disconnects you from your everyday environment. Where the cellphone signal is unreliable, one is forced to confront one’s inner thoughts, fears, and hopes. It gives you enough time to calm your nerves and seek clarity with whatever is going on in your life. And for Fatma, that is what she needed.

A reset button, having ample time to reflect. The plus side was the physical exercise that evidently boosted her mood and reduced her anxiety. She had no time for her phone; she was busy focusing on her steps on the terrain, on where her foot would land next.

She was forced to focus on her present and not worry about what had happened or what would happen. Being in touch with nature and the fresh air gave her a new beginning. This year, her business is thriving, and her Instagram pictures are of a woman who has her life together.

Abdul (not his real name) was driving at night, way above the speed limit, and he passed three red lights, narrowly missing oncoming traffic, while arguing with his wife in the car.

He said, all three times, he wished he had gotten into an accident; that was better than dealing with his 10 years of marriage that was falling apart. He thought a mistress would help ease the stress in his marital home, but soon found out he was wrong.

The stress piled up, and it was clearly affecting his children. His wife didn’t like the trajectory of his work, and she was sure he could make more money doing something else.

That’s when he decided to just travel to the Mt Rungwe forest reserve in Mbeya with his children. They hiked and camped for days, and he got to be close to his children and bond. The waterfalls and streams were therapeutic.

He would later invite friends for the expeditions, and with time, he started his own tour company. He got to live in nature and also spend any available time with his children. Since Mbeya is his hometown. He would often visit family and friends while taking tourists to the wilderness.

Looking back, he said, he doubted his marriage would have survived those turbulent times. He was in a dark place, and he is blessed that nothing fatal happened. He credits travel as the sole reason he was able to confront his darkness, save his marriage and find his passion in tourism.

As Tanzania steps into the new year, many young professionals are pressured to live up to their New Year’s resolutions; some might have fallen short of their 2025 goals, adding pressure to really accomplish some of their objectives in the new year.

Taking the first few days of the year to find calm and reconnect with nature can unlock parts of your mind you did not even know existed.