Mbwana: Nungwi sees the rise of diving tourism in Zanzibar

Unguja. It is a dreamy underwater world that attracts a wave of tourists seeking thrills on the island.

There is nothing like submerging into the ocean and temporarily invading the fish’s world.

Arguably, there is no underwater world more fascinating with diverse coral reefs than the Zanzibar Archipelago.

Recent data show a spike in tourists crossing the ocean to vacation on Blue Economy Island.

The island has numerous attractions, from ancient civilisations and memories of the shortest war in the world to the inescapable prison island and a growing trend of under-the-ocean exploration.

Sea diving is carving its own space as a must-do activity for tourists visiting the island, and Mr Mbwana Maulid Mbwana, living in Nungwi, has been diving for 15 years now.

Trained as an instructor and divemaster, Mbwana is one of the locals who have seized this opportunity to take part in diving tourism.

Lulu Diving Centre has seen an increase in tourists calling in and showing up at the doorstep, asking if they can try the underwater activity.

At their hotels, tourists’ eyes light up when they are informed of the availability of the diving experience; some people visiting wouldn’t fathom that Zanzibar could have such an activity.

But Zanzibar has grown into a tourism hub in Africa, attracting hefty investment, and diving has had its share of improved facilities, equipment and experienced local Zanzibari instructors have found jobs.

Mbwana takes all kinds of divers, from the experienced ones to those trying it for the first time, who go for a short training and hit the water.

“There are those who come up and have never been underwater; we have some who would want to do it for fun, just for a day, and those who want to take the long-term course,” he mentioned.

They have a swimming pool to train their new clients; when he is satisfied that their client has mastered a few skills, he decides at what depth they can take him/her.

They have a technique they use to get a new diver ready; this is for tourists who just want to go underwater for a day.

It starts with taking the fear out of their customer; a tourist has to be brave enough to get in the water from the beginning; otherwise, everything else won’t be possible.

If the client is still scared of the water, Mbwana takes it upon himself to hold their hand and do a shallow water dive that is enough for them to see the coral reef and admire the underwater world without the tourist feeling that they have missed the best part of Zanzibar.

For those seeking to learn the trade, Lulu Divers Centre has online courses before one steps into the pool.

Online learning plays a big role in certifying their students; they closely monitor all the teachings their trainee undergoes, and then they eventually bring them to confined waters for further training before going sea diving for certification.

Their clients are from across the world, with reduced costs of 25 per cent for any Tanzanian who wants to learn at their centre.

For tourists, capturing their moments is part of their reasons to travel, and Mbwana makes sure he dives with his GoPro underwater camera.

Regardless of one’s weight, he said diving is for everyone; they make sure they have costumes and equipment that can fit all people.

The booming business has seen a growing number of new investors, and that has only brought healthy competition and improved services.

He is proud of the good reviews they receive online; it’s good for business, especially walk-ins.

Word of mouth is still key to any marketing a business does, and there’s no exception.

They have invested in hospitality training for their crew, a happy client brings two, he said.

He, however, worries about the taxation, and he hopes that the government will look at the local investors with a favourable eye so that they cut the cost of operating their business and improve their profit margin.

Mbwana is part of the team of divers who are working tirelessly to save the coral reefs that are being destroyed by human activities, mostly from unethical fishing.

He has tried educating fishermen on the benefits of the coral reefs, though he admits sometimes it falls on deaf ears.

During the low season, when there are not as many clients, he takes his friends to a beach clean-up.

They scan around the beach for discarded fishing nets. “These nets can be dangerous to the fish; they can get tangled and killed,” she said.

They even dive into the sea to do the same, taking away all the dumped materials deemed hazardous to underwater life.

That’s the part they play in preserving these waters that earn them a living.

In the same light, the fishermen dumping all these nets claim that they can’t stop their way of making a living and start worrying about whether the fish are safe.

The nets some of these crooked fishermen use are illegal and banned due to their ability to capture even the tiniest of fish, which are not even mature enough for consumption, hurting marine life.

“It is difficult for them to understand us and why we are trying to restrict their fishing, but we will never get tired of talking to them; giving up on them is not an option,” he added.

On several occasions, he has paid these fishermen to return sea turtles to the ocean to save marine life.

Mbwana understands that poverty plays a role in these young men’s choosing this way of life; he hopes that in the future he will be able to persuade them to join the sea tourism business.

The number of Africans, mostly Kenyans and South Africans, visiting Zanzibar has skyrocketed, and at Lulu, they have seen more Black people trying it for the first time, though they have noticed initial hesitance for first-time divers, but after they undergo the whole experience, they become good ambassadors for diving; they go and tell all their family and friends about it, and that is how Mbwana and his crew get new clients.

“When you have never tried something, you would always think it’s dangerous and impossible, but diving is just like any sport,” he mentioned.

He gets excited when Tanzanians or other Africans try diving for the first time; we were accustomed to these kinds of things in the movies, and now our people get to experience it firsthand.

He said diving is also good for one’s health; it gives you strength and keeps you physically fit.

He insists diving is very easy to accomplish; once you try it, you will always come back.

The initial fear shouldn’t be a barrier to a joyful activity under the close eye of an instructor. He has also trained divers working for the government.

Those working in underwater rescue missions and their marine departments. Diving has become a popular activity now.

Back then, most of their clients were Europeans, but he has seen an increase in Ugandans, Kenyans, South Africans, and a few Tanzanians diving on their vacation on the island.

He insists that divers always listen to their instructors before going into the water and while underwater, and asks tourists not to destroy the coral reefs.

There is also a depth limit for each diver and warns divers not to go past their limit, as the instructor informs them.